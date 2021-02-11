Stat Attack: Barnsley vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea travel to Oakwell to take on Barnsley in the FA Cup on Thursday night looking to secure their place in the quarter finals for the 15th time since 2000.

The Blues are unbeaten under new boss Thomas Tuchel, who will be looking to rotate his squad and keep it fresh ahead of a busy upcoming period.

Meanwhile Barnsley are sat mid-table in the Championship and will be looking to banish the memories of their 6-0 defeat to the Blues on their own patch.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Thursday's clash:

Head-to-Head

Barnsley advanced to the semi-finals in 2008 after beating Chelsea - then FA Cup holders - 1-0 at Oakwell.

The only other FA Cup meeting came in the third round in 1989, with the Tykes winning 4-0 at home courtesy of a Steve Agnew brace plus goals from Gwyn Thomas and David Currie.

Chelsea have won four of their past five encounters in all competitions, including a 6-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, when Kai Havertz scored a hat-trick.

Barnsley

Barnsley have reached round five for the first time since 2013, when they were eventually eliminated in the sixth round, losing 5-0 at Manchester City.

They have lost their past five FA Cup games against Premier League sides, conceding 15 goals and scoring two.

The Tykes' last FA Cup win against a top-flight team was their 1-0 victory versus Chelsea in 2008.

Photo by NEIL HALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Barnsley had a combined total of 16 shots on target in their third and fourth-round matches - only Liverpool (19) and Tottenham (18) had more.

Cauley Woodrow has scored five goals in his six FA Cup appearances for Barnsley.

Chelsea

Victory would see Chelsea reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the 15th time since 2000, more than any other side in that period.

The Blues have only lost two of their past 17 games in this competition (W12, D3).

(Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

Olivier Giroud has 16 goals and nine assists in 33 FA Cup games.

Tammy Abraham has been directly involved in eight goals in his past six FA Cup starts, scoring five goals and assisting three more.

