Stat Attack: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea | Champions League
Matt Debono
Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the second-leg of the last-16 Champions League tie on Saturday evening at the Allianz Arena.
Bayern currently lead the tie 3-0 on aggregate after blowing the Blues away at Stamford Bridge back in February, and are set to progress into the quarter-finals barring a miracle by Frank Lampard's side.
Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Saturday night's meeting in Germany:
- Of the 22 players who started the 2012 Champions League final, just three remain at the clubs – all for Bayern Munich - Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller.
- The five previous matches in all competitions between Chelsea and Bayern Munich have produced 20 goals, an average of four per game.
Bayern Munich
- Bayern have won their first seven Champions League games this season, scoring 27 goals and conceding five.
- Bayern have lost three of their last five home matches in the Champions League knockout stage, including the last two – against Liverpool last season and Real Madrid in the 2017/18 semi-final first leg.
- Bayern's record in two-legged ties against English clubs is 10 wins and six defeats; they had won five in a row before last season, their first defeat since losing to Chelsea in the 2004/05 quarter-finals.
WATCH: Bayern Munich train ahead of welcoming Chelsea to the Allianz Arena.
Chelsea
- Chelsea are currently unbeaten in a club-record 10 away European matches, since losing 0-3 to Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16 in 2018 (seven wins, three draws).
- We have not won any of our last seven away Champions League matches in the knockout stages (four draws, three defeats), since a 1-0 win at Benfica in March 2012 in the quarter-final.
WATCH: Chelsea train ahead of the all but impossible task awaiting them in Germany.
- Chelsea have scored three goals in an away Champions League knockout match once previously, winning 3-1 at Liverpool in April 2009.
- Olivier Giroud has scored in eight of his past 10 starts for the Blues.
Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the Champions League at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening, live on BT Sports.
