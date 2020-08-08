Absolute Chelsea
Stat Attack: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea | Champions League

Matt Debono

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the second-leg of the last-16 Champions League tie on Saturday evening at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern currently lead the tie 3-0 on aggregate after blowing the Blues away at Stamford Bridge back in February, and are set to progress into the quarter-finals barring a miracle by Frank Lampard's side.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Saturday night's meeting in Germany:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Of the 22 players who started the 2012 Champions League final, just three remain at the clubs – all for Bayern Munich - Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller.
  • The five previous matches in all competitions between Chelsea and Bayern Munich have produced 20 goals, an average of four per game. 

----------

Bayern Munich

  • Bayern have won their first seven Champions League games this season, scoring 27 goals and conceding five.
  • Bayern have lost three of their last five home matches in the Champions League knockout stage, including the last two – against Liverpool last season and Real Madrid in the 2017/18 semi-final first leg.
  • Bayern's record in two-legged ties against English clubs is 10 wins and six defeats; they had won five in a row before last season, their first defeat since losing to Chelsea in the 2004/05 quarter-finals.

----------

WATCH: Bayern Munich train ahead of welcoming Chelsea to the Allianz Arena.

----------

Chelsea

  • Chelsea are currently unbeaten in a club-record 10 away European matches, since losing 0-3 to Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16 in 2018 (seven wins, three draws).
  • We have not won any of our last seven away Champions League matches in the knockout stages (four draws, three defeats), since a 1-0 win at Benfica in March 2012 in the quarter-final.

---------

WATCH: Chelsea train ahead of the all but impossible task awaiting them in Germany.

----------

  • Chelsea have scored three goals in an away Champions League knockout match once previously, winning 3-1 at Liverpool in April 2009.
  • Olivier Giroud has scored in eight of his past 10 starts for the Blues.

----------

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the Champions League at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening, live on BT Sports.

----------

