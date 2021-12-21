Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Stat Attack: Brentford vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Author:

Chelsea travel across west London to face Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter finals on Wednesday night.

The winner will progress into the semi-finals and put themselves two games away from the first piece of domestic silverware on offer in the 2021/22 season.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the London derby for the cup tie:

Head-to-Head

  • This will be the first-ever League Cup meeting between Brentford and Chelsea. The Blues have eliminated the Bees in all three of their previous domestic cup meetings, doing so in the FA Cup in 1949-50, 2012-13 and 2016-17.
  • Chelsea have won six of their last seven meetings with Brentford in all competitions (D1), already picking up a 1-0 victory at the Brentford Community Stadium this season.

Brentford

  • Having never reached the semi-finals in any of their first 60 campaigns in the League Cup, Brentford could now reach the last four of the competition in consecutive seasons.

  • Brentford are the highest scorers in this season's League Cup with 12 goals. Only in 1991-92 (15) have the Bees ever netted more in a single campaign in the competition.

Chelsea

  • Five of Chelsea's last six League Cup matches against fellow Premier League sides have gone to penalties, including both such meetings in the competition this term (vs Aston Villa and Southampton).
  • Chelsea have progressed from their last three League Cup quarter-final ties, doing so in 2014-15, 2017-18 and 2018-19.
  • Chelsea's Kai Havertz has scored four goals in his two League Cup appearances, netting a hat-trick against Barnsley last season and the opener against Southampton in round four this term.

