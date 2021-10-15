Stat Attack: Brentford vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea make the short trip on Saturday evening to face Brentford in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's visit the Brentford Community Stadium in their first game back from the international break.

They beat Southampton last time out, while Brentford are also high-flying which has seen them claim 12 points from their first seven games.

Head-to-Head

Brentford have not beaten Chelsea since a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge in February 1939.

The Bees are winless in the subsequent six competitive meetings - including three FA Cup games in the past eight years. The most recent league fixture was in March 1947.

Brentford

Brentford's wins against Arsenal and West Ham, plus the draw with Crystal Palace, means they are the first team to remain unbeaten in their first three Premier League London derbies.

They have won seven of nine top-flight matches against sides starting the day top of the table, with this their first such game since January 1947.

The Bees' win rate of 78% against league leaders is the best of any club in English top-flight history.

They have trailed for just 25 minutes in the Premier League in 2021-22, the division's lowest total.

Yoane Wissa is averaging a goal every 47 minutes for Brentford this season, having scored five times in six league and cup appearances for the club.

Chelsea

Chelsea could become the first team in the top four English divisions to win seven consecutive London derbies away from home in the league.

The Blues have dropped points in three of their past four top-flight matches away to newly-promoted sides (D2, L1).

They have scored a league-high seven first-half goals this season.

Chelsea have scored a Premier League goal at 57 of the 59 different stadiums they have played at in the competition. The exceptions are Roker Park and Ayresome Park, the former homes of Sunderland and Middlesbrough respectively.

Thomas Tuchel's side have had 12 different goalscorers in the Premier League this season (excluding own goals), more than any other side.

