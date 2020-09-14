Stat Attack: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on Monday night in the opening fixture of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.
The Blues will be looking to start with a victory and launch a more consistent assault on the top two this year, with a host of news additions to Frank Lampard's squad.
Brighton will be looking to gain a shock three points to try and push up the table early on, and avoid a battle with the drop this season.
Here are the all important statistics ahead of the opening clash:
Head-to-Head
- Chelsea are the only opponents Brighton have played a league fixture against without ever winning. The 1-1 draw at Amex Stadium on New Year's Day was Brighton's first point against the Blues, and came at the 10th attempt.
- Albion's only competitive victory in 14 attempts against Chelsea came in their first meeting, an FA Cup tie on the south coast in January 1933.
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brighton's tally of three victories in their 18 Premier League fixtures in 2020 is the lowest of any side currently in the division (D9, L6).
- Nonetheless, they recorded their highest Premier League tally of points (41) and goals (39) last season, as well as registering their fewest defeats (15).
- They can win their opening league fixture in successive seasons for the first time since 2010-11.
- Albion haven't lost a league game on a Monday in 10 attempts since an April 2015 defeat by Rotherham. All five of their Premier League games played on Mondays have been drawn.
- Adam Lallana's failure to score or provide an assist in his nine league games against Chelsea is his worst record against a top-flight club.
Chelsea
- This is the third time Chelsea are starting a Premier League campaign on a Monday, with the Blues going on to win the title on the previous two occasions in 2014-15 and 2016-17.
- Twelve league defeats in 2019-20 equalled the most by a Chelsea side in a season since Roman Abramovich became owner in 2003.
- They lost their final two competitive fixtures of the 2019-20 campaign and could suffer three straight defeats for the first time since May to August 2006.
- Chelsea conceded 54 Premier League goals last season, just one short of their club record. Nine clean sheets was their joint-fewest in a Premier League campaign.
- Frank Lampard's side kept only one clean sheet in their 19 Premier League away matches of 2019-20, in a 2-0 win at Tottenham in December.
- New signing Timo Werner scored 28 league goals for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season, the fourth highest tally in Europe's top five leagues.
