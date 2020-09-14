SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Stat Attack: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Ben Davies

Chelsea travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on Monday night in the opening fixture of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

The Blues will be looking to start with a victory and launch a more consistent assault on the top two this year, with a host of news additions to Frank Lampard's squad.

Brighton will be looking to gain a shock three points to try and push up the table early on, and avoid a battle with the drop this season.

fbl-eng-pr-brighton-chelsea-friendly-health-virus-4

Here are the all important statistics ahead of the opening clash:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea are the only opponents Brighton have played a league fixture against without ever winning. The 1-1 draw at Amex Stadium on New Year's Day was Brighton's first point against the Blues, and came at the 10th attempt.
  • Albion's only competitive victory in 14 attempts against Chelsea came in their first meeting, an FA Cup tie on the south coast in January 1933.

----------

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton's tally of three victories in their 18 Premier League fixtures in 2020 is the lowest of any side currently in the division (D9, L6).
  • Nonetheless, they recorded their highest Premier League tally of points (41) and goals (39) last season, as well as registering their fewest defeats (15).
  • They can win their opening league fixture in successive seasons for the first time since 2010-11.
  • Albion haven't lost a league game on a Monday in 10 attempts since an April 2015 defeat by Rotherham. All five of their Premier League games played on Mondays have been drawn.
  • Adam Lallana's failure to score or provide an assist in his nine league games against Chelsea is his worst record against a top-flight club.

---------

Chelsea

  • This is the third time Chelsea are starting a Premier League campaign on a Monday, with the Blues going on to win the title on the previous two occasions in 2014-15 and 2016-17.
  • Twelve league defeats in 2019-20 equalled the most by a Chelsea side in a season since Roman Abramovich became owner in 2003.
  • They lost their final two competitive fixtures of the 2019-20 campaign and could suffer three straight defeats for the first time since May to August 2006.
fbl-eng-pr-brighton-chelsea-friendly-health-virus-5
  • Chelsea conceded 54 Premier League goals last season, just one short of their club record. Nine clean sheets was their joint-fewest in a Premier League campaign.
  • Frank Lampard's side kept only one clean sheet in their 19 Premier League away matches of 2019-20, in a 2-0 win at Tottenham in December.
  • New signing Timo Werner scored 28 league goals for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season, the fourth highest tally in Europe's top five leagues.

----------

Who will take all three points on Monday night-Brighton or Chelsea? Let us know your predictions below!

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Declan Rice latest: West Ham insist midfielder isn't for sale amid Chelsea interest

West Ham insist Declan Rice will not leave the club under any circumstances in this transfer window amid interest from Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Bayer Leverkusen chief makes claim about Kai Havertz' transfer to Chelsea

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has revealed why he believes the coronavirus period helped Chelsea to sign Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Opposition View: Brighton vs Chelsea ft. WeAreBrighton

Chelsea travel to the south coast on Monday evening to face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game of the Premier League season.

Matt Debono

FIFA 21 Ratings: Christian Pulisic and 17 Chelsea players see ratings revealed

Ahead of the release of FIFA 21 next month, EA Sports have released more of the Chelsea player ratings.

Matt Debono

Chelsea have bid accepted for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea have had a bid accepted for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and he will now fly to London for a medical.

Matt Debono

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game of the 2020/21 Premier League season at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

Matt Debono

Graham Potter tips Chelsea to 'want to compete' for 2020/21 Premier League title

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter thinks Chelsea will want to compete for the Premier League title this season.

Matt Debono

Chelsea submit fresh bid for Edouard Mendy after goalkeeper holds talks with Rennes

Chelsea have submitted a fresh bid to French club Rennes for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Matt Debono

Chelsea reject Inter Milan's swap deal bid for N'Golo Kante

Chelsea have rejected a bid from Inter Milan for midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer, which included Marcelo Brozovic.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud set to stay at Chelsea as Juventus agreement rubbished

Reports of Olivier Giroud agreeing a deal to join Italian giants Juventus have been rubbished.

Matt Debono