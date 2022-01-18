Skip to main content
Stat Attack: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night at the Amex Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side are on the road again for the third game in a row, this time it's Graham Potter's Seagulls who await. 

Defeat to Manchester City all but ended Chelsea's title hopes and they will be hoping to bounce back at the first attempt on Tuesday.

imago1009132855h

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the clash on the south coast:

Head-to-Head

  • Brighton are winless in 16 attempts against Chelsea since beating them in the FA Cup in their first meeting in January 1933.
  • Chelsea's 13-match unbeaten league run in this fixture is their longest against a particular opponent without ever losing.
  • Three of the past four Premier League encounters have been drawn, including 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on 29 December.

Read More

imago1008967663h

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton are unbeaten in four league matches, earning eight points - as many as they managed in their previous 11 fixtures.
  • The Seagulls have scored seven league goals after the 80th minute this season. It has been their only goal of the game on every occasion.
  • Albion's tally of 28 points from 20 matches is their highest at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1981-82.
  • They have won just two of their 14 Premier League fixtures on a Tuesday, beating Crystal Palace in December 2018 and Manchester City last May.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have dropped points in eight of their past 12 league games, keeping just two clean sheets.
imago1009132665h
  • They are winless in three top-flight matches for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.
  • Chelsea could fail to score in back-to-back away league fixtures for the first time since August 2019.
  • The Blues only had seven touches in Manchester City's penalty area on Saturday, their fewest in a league match for seven years.
  • Romelu Lukaku is two shy of 200 career league goals.

imago1007497883h
imago1009095790h
imago1009129447h
imago1008387344h (2)
imago1002600771h
imago1009082196h (1)
imago1009129763h
imago1009114708h
