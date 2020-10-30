Stat Attack: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League looking to find the resolve to secure three points after successive draws against Southampton and Manchester United.

The Blues will look to build on an impressive 4-0 victory over FC Krasnodar in the Champions League during midweek, where the change of system ignited the Chelsea attack after a series of stalemates in recent weeks.

Sean Dyche's Burnley will be looking to overturn an extremely poor run of form and try to find three shock points to improve their form to avoid becoming an early candidate for relegation.

Here are the all important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:

Head-to-Head

Burnley's only victory in 12 Premier League matches against Chelsea was by 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in August 2017 (D3, L8).

The Blues are unbeaten in all six of their Premier League fixtures away to Burnley, scoring two goals or more in each of their five victories at Turf Moor.

The Clarets' last top-flight home win against Chelsea came in August 1973, when Frank Casper scored the only goal.

Burnley

Burnley could lose four consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since 2010.

They are also in danger of suffering five defeats in their opening six top-flight matches for the first time since 1927-28. They recovered to avoid relegation that season.

Sean Dyche's side have won just one of their past 24 home league games against established top-six sides (D4, L19). That victory came against Tottenham in February 2019.

Burnley have played 19.6% of their passes long, the highest percentage in the Premier League this season.

They have scored just one top-flight goal from open play, a joint-low in 2020-21.

If fit, Johann Berg Gudmundsson could play his 100th Premier League game.

Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood could both make their 100th Premier League appearance for Burnley.

Chelsea

The Blues are vying to keep clean sheets in consecutive league matches for the first time under Frank Lampard.

Chelsea have conceded 42 Premier League away goals since the start of last season, three more than any other club.

Their six away league goals this season have been scored by six different players: Jorginho, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham.

Edouard Mendy can become the third goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first three Premier League appearances for Chelsea, emulating Neil Sullivan and Petr Cech.

