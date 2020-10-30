SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Stat Attack: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

Ben Davies

Chelsea travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League looking to find the resolve to secure three points after successive draws against Southampton and Manchester United.

The Blues will look to build on an impressive 4-0 victory over FC Krasnodar in the Champions League during midweek, where the change of system ignited the Chelsea attack after a series of stalemates in recent weeks.

Sean Dyche's Burnley will be looking to overturn an extremely poor run of form and try to find three shock points to improve their form to avoid becoming an early candidate for relegation.

fbl-eur-c1-krasnodar-chelsea (12)
(Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Here are the all important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Burnley's only victory in 12 Premier League matches against Chelsea was by 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in August 2017 (D3, L8).
  • The Blues are unbeaten in all six of their Premier League fixtures away to Burnley, scoring two goals or more in each of their five victories at Turf Moor.
  • The Clarets' last top-flight home win against Chelsea came in August 1973, when Frank Casper scored the only goal.

----------

Burnley

  • Burnley could lose four consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since 2010.
  • They are also in danger of suffering five defeats in their opening six top-flight matches for the first time since 1927-28. They recovered to avoid relegation that season.
  • Sean Dyche's side have won just one of their past 24 home league games against established top-six sides (D4, L19). That victory came against Tottenham in February 2019.
  • Burnley have played 19.6% of their passes long, the highest percentage in the Premier League this season.
  • They have scored just one top-flight goal from open play, a joint-low in 2020-21.
  • If fit, Johann Berg Gudmundsson could play his 100th Premier League game.
  • Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood could both make their 100th Premier League appearance for Burnley.

----------

Chelsea

  • The Blues are vying to keep clean sheets in consecutive league matches for the first time under Frank Lampard.
  • Chelsea have conceded 42 Premier League away goals since the start of last season, three more than any other club.
  • Their six away league goals this season have been scored by six different players: Jorginho, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham.
  • Edouard Mendy can become the third goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first three Premier League appearances for Chelsea, emulating Neil Sullivan and Petr Cech.

---------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Lancashire to take on Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking for a vital win to gain momentum in this year's league campaign.

Ben Davies

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Burnley: Hakim Ziyech to make first Premier League start, return of Thiago Silva

On Saturday afternoon, the Blues travel up north to face Sean Dyche's Burnley in the Premier League.

Jevans99

Chelsea team news to face Burnley: Thiago Silva fit to face Clarets, Kepa remains out

Frank Lampard confirmed the Chelsea injury news ahead of the Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Matt Debono

Burnley vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to build on their European win on Saturday when they play Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday 31 October and it will be refereed by David Coote at Turf Moor. .

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: FC Krasnodar vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face FC Krasnodar in the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday 28 October and it will be refereed by Ali Palabıyık at Krasnodar Stadium.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: FC Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea picked up their first Champions League win of the season with a 4-0 win away to FC Krasnodar.

Jevans99

FC Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea: Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Ziyech, Pulisic fire Blues to first win of Group E

Chelsea secured their first win of Group E with a 4-0 win against Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face FC Krasnodar: Thiago Silva set to miss UCL match

On Wednesday evening the Blues travel to Russia to face FC Krasnodar in their second games of this seasons Champions League.

Jevans99

Confirmed Teams: FC Krasnodar vs Chelsea | Champions League

The team news is in from Russia ahead of FC Krasnodar versus Chelsea in the Champions League.

Matt Debono