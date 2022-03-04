Stat Attack: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

Burnley welcome Chelsea to Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The two sides drew at Stamford Bridge back in November for the other league meeting, with the game ended 1-1 in the capital.

Kai Havertz put Thomas Tuchel's side ahead, but Matej Vydra's goal 12 minutes from time secured an important point for the Clarets.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league encounter:

Head-to-Head

Burnley have won just one of the 15 Premier League meetings, an opening day triumph at Stamford Bridge in 2017 (D4, L10).

Chelsea have won six of their seven Premier League away games against Burnley, drawing the other. Their only longer unbeaten run away to a Premier League team is eight matches at Wimbledon.

However, Burnley can avoid defeat in both league meetings in a season for the first time since 1970-71.

This fixture is the most played in Premier League history to see at least one goal scored in the first half of every encounter.

Burnley

Burnley will move out of the relegation zone if they avoid defeat in this match as Everton do not play until Monday.

Their defeat against Leicester City ended a run of seven points from three matches.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

They faced 22 shots against Leicester, their highest total since losing to Manchester City in 2019.

The Clarets can lose consecutive Premier League home games for the first time this campaign, but they have won only two of their last 22 at Turf Moor.

Only Norwich have scored fewer top-flight goals than the 22 by Burnley.

Maxwel Cornet has failed to score in any of his five Premier League appearances since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations. He netted six goals in 10 league games before that tournament.

The Clarets are winless in each of their last 13 league games without Ben Mee (D4, L9).

Chelsea

Chelsea have played only one Premier League match since the end of January, a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on 19 February.

They can win three successive league games for the first time since October.

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in their last two Premier League matches, following a run of two in their previous 13.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Blues have kept a league-high seven clean sheets away from home in 2021-22.

This is Chelsea's 3,500th top-flight fixture. They are the eighth club to reach this landmark.

Thomas Tuchel's side have won all six Premier League away games this season versus teams in the bottom half of the table.

Romelu Lukaku has either scored or assisted a goal in all four Premier League appearances at Burnley, recording three goals and two assists in total.

Lukaku has been directly involved in 16 goals in his last 13 Premier League appearances in March (11 goals, five assists), in a run stretching back to 2015.

