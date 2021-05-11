Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the Premier League looking for another step towards Champions League qualification.

The Blues recorded an impressive victory over Manchester City last time out, and need another huge performance to topple a London rival and move to within a point of guaranteed European action next season.

Meanwhile Arsenal need a miracle to secure any kind od European football, but a win could see them progress further up the table to launch a late assault on the top seven places.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Wednesday evening's London derby:

Head-to-Head

Arsenal won the reverse fixture 3-1 and could complete the league double over Chelsea for the first time since 2003-04.

The Gunners are yet to lose a top-flight match played in midweek between the sides.

However, Chelsea are unbeaten in their past eight Premier League home matches in this fixture.

Chelsea

They have gone 12 away games without defeat for the first time since a run of 15 in 2014. The Blues have only conceded five goals during their current streak.

Chelsea have kept 18 league clean sheets this season, a joint-league high alongside Manchester City.

The Blues could equal the top-flight record of eight London derby victories in a season.

Their joint-leading league scorers this season have six goals: Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Jorginho. The lowest total by a player who finished a campaign as Chelsea's top Premier League scorer is nine, in 1992-93 and 1996-97.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's side are unbeaten in their last five away league games.

The Gunners could equal their longest Premier League winning streak of the season: three games from December-January.

Arsenal could keep three consecutive league away clean sheets for the first time since April to May 2013.

They have equalled their club record of 13 defeats in a 38-match Premier League season, first set in 2017-18.

Arteta will be 39 years and 47 days old on Wednesday - should Arsenal win, he will be the youngest manager to complete a top-flight double over Chelsea since Trevor Francis in 1991-92.

