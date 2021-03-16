Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid | Champions League

Chelsea welcome Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid to Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Blues will be quietly confident of securing a spot in the quarter final's holding an away goal advantage over their opponents, but must improve from their stuttering display over Leeds.

Meanwhile Simeone's side have it all to do in the second leg, after a flat display in the opening clash between the two left them needing a reversal in west London.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the huge Champions League knockout clash:

Previous Meetings

• All eight of the clubs' fixtures have come since 2009 and there has been little between them overall; Chelsea now have three victories to Atlético's two and have scored 12 goals, one more than the Spanish club.

• Both teams have been knockout regulars in recent seasons; this is the sixth time Chelsea have reached this stage in the last eight campaigns, although they have advanced no further since 2013/14. That campaign was ended by Atlético, who are making a seventh appearance in the UEFA Champions League last 16 in the last eight years.

• Atlético and Chelsea were paired together in the 2017/18 group stage, the English club winning 2-1 in Spain before a 1-1 draw in London.

Chelsea

• Fourth in the Premier League in 2019/20, this is Chelsea's 17th venture into the UEFA Champions League and a third in four years. The exception came in 2018/19, when they won the UEFA Europa League under Maurizio Sarri.

• Chelsea's record in the round of 16 is W8 L6. They have lost their last four contests at this stage.

• Chelsea have won only two of their last eight European matches at Stamford Bridge (D4 L2).

• Despite their five victories this season, the Blues have won only six of their last 12 UEFA Champions League matches (D4 L2).

• Last season's home loss to Valencia was one of only four defeats in the Blues' last 27 matches against Spanish opponents, home and away (W9 D14). They are without a win in their last five games against Spanish clubs at Stamford Bridge (D3 L2), since a 1-0 victory against Barcelona in the 2011/12 UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg.

• However, despite the victories in Seville and Bucharest this season, Chelsea have still won only three of their last 13 fixtures against Liga clubs, home and away (D6 L4), the other that 2017 win at Atlético.

• Chelsea have played 11 two-legged knockout ties against Spanish clubs (W4 L7), most recently in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League round of 16 when they lost 3-0 at Barcelona in the second leg to go down 4-1 overall.

• Tuchel is unbeaten as a head coach against Spanish clubs (W2 D3).

• The London club were unbeaten in their first five home knockout games against Spanish teams in UEFA competition (W4 D1) but that 2012 victory against Barcelona is their only success in the six subsequent matches (D3 L2).

• Chelsea have never been eliminated from UEFA competition after recording an away first-leg win, winning 12 ties out of 12. The most recent came in the quarter-finals of their victorious UEFA Europa League campaign in 2018/19, a 1-0 win away to Slavia Praha preceding a 4-3 success at Stamford Bridge. That was the fifth tie in which they won the away first leg 1-0.

Atlético Madrid

• Third in Spain in 2019/20, this is Atlético's 11th UEFA Champions League campaign and eighth in a row; they are in the knockout stages for the ninth time.

• Atlético have lost only eight of their last 38 European matches (W21 D9), although five of those defeats have come in their last 13.

• Atleti have been victorious in nine of their 11 two-legged knockout contests against English teams, including the last five; only Derby County (1974/75 UEFA Cup) and Bolton Wanderers (2007/08 UEFA Cup) have eliminated them.

• The Madrid club have reached the quarter-finals or better in five of their last seven UEFA Champions League campaigns – all under Simeone.

• The Rojiblancos have reached two UEFA Champions League and three UEFA Europa League finals in the last 11 seasons.

