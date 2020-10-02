Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

Chelsea welcome London rivals Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking for a more positive result to build some momentum going into the upcoming international break after a draw against Premier League newcomers West Brom in their last league meeting.

Roy Hodgson's Eagles will be keen to resurrect their delightful opening form and record another shock away victory against a top 6 side.

Here all the important statistics ahead of the Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge:

----------

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won five successive matches against Crystal Palace.

The last time the Eagles beat the Blues was in October 2017 to give manager Roy Hodgson his first league victory with the club.

Palace have won just two of their 11 top-flight away games against Chelsea (D1, L8).

None of the past 18 Premier League meetings have finished level, with Chelsea winning 14 matches to Palace's four.

----------

Chelsea

Frank Lampard's side could suffer back-to-back home defeats in the league for the first time since December 2019, when they were beaten by Bournemouth and Southampton.

Chelsea have not lost their opening two home league matches in a season since the 1978-79 campaign, when the Blues went on to be relegated from the top flight.

They have conceded at least three goals in four of their past 10 league games, as many times as in their previous 56 matches.

Chelsea have ended the last two seasons with the best record in Premier League London derbies, and took 16 points from eight such matches in 2019-20.

----------

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are looking to win their first two away matches in a Premier League season for the third time.

They could become just the second team to win at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford in consecutive Premier League away games, emulating Sunderland in 2014.

The Eagles have won eight Premier League fixtures away to sides from the established top six since August 2015, including two at Chelsea.

Roy Hodgson has lost six consecutive Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge since winning his first such encounter with Blackburn in April 1998.

Wilfried Zaha has been involved in six goals in his 12 league games against Chelsea, scoring three and assisting three.

----------

