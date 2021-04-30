Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Fulham | Premier League

Chelsea welcome local rivals Fulham to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday evening looking for another vital three points in the race for Champions League qualification for next season.

The Blues will be keen to capitalise on a positive performance in Madrid, where they earned a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League.

Meanwhile Fulham are on the brink of relegation, and nothing less than a win can be useful for Scott Parker's men.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Saturday evening's clash:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea are unbeaten in 18 home games with Fulham in all competitions since a second tier defeat in October 1979 (W10, D8).

Fulham's solitary victory in the past 39 meetings was by 1-0 in the Premier League at Craven Cottage in March 2006 (D14, L24).

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost just one of their 14 Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel, which was a home thrashing by West Bromwich Albion (W8, D5).

Tuchel has amassed 29 points in those 14 matches, the same total Frank Lampard managed in 19 league fixtures this season before he was sacked.

The Blues boast the best record in London derbies this season, winning six of eight and only losing once.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has kept 15 clean sheets in 27 Premier League appearances, second only to Ederson's 17 shut outs this season.

Fulham

Fulham haven't won a top-flight London derby in 23 attempts since beating West Ham 2-1 in January 2014 (D5, L18).

The Cottagers have taken just one point from five games since their 1-0 victory over Liverpool in March.

They've also dropped 13 points from winning positions in away fixtures this season, the worst record in the division.

Scott Parker's first game in charge of Fulham was a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea at Craven Cottage in March 2019.

