Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Krasnodar | Champions League

Chelsea host Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night in the final match of the Champions League group stage.

The Blues have the opportunity of rotating their squad after securing their place in the last-16 with victory away at Sevilla.

Meanwhile the visitors have secured a Europa League qualification spot after defeating Rennes in the previous matchday, so can play in west London without any added pressure.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Here are the all important statistics ahead of the Champions League clash:

----------

Chelsea

• Held 0-0 at home by Sevilla on Matchday 1, the London club followed up their win at Krasnodar by beating Rennes home (3-0) and away (2-1) to secure progress. They made sure of first place in emphatic style, Giroud becoming the first Chelsea player to score four times in a European Cup match – and at 34 years 63 days the oldest hat-trick scorer in UEFA Champions League history – with a four-goal haul at Sevilla.

• Chelsea have won four successive UEFA Champions League matches for the fourth time. Only once before have they made it five wins in a row – in the 2010/11 group stage.

• Fourth in the Premier League in 2019/20, this is Chelsea's 17th venture into the UEFA Champions League group stage and a third in four years. The exception came in 2018/19, when they won the UEFA Europa League under Maurizio Sarri.

• Chelsea's last four UEFA Champions League campaigns have all ended in the round of 16. In 2019/20 they were heavily beaten home (0-3) and away (1-4) by eventual champions Bayern München at that stage. The loss in Munich is the London club's only defeat in 14 European away matches (W10 D3).

• Last season Frank Lampard's side recovered from a Matchday 1 defeat at home to Valencia (0-1) to progress as Group H runners-up with 11 points, finishing behind the Spanish side on head-to-head record.

• Despite their four victories this season, the Blues have won only five of their last ten UEFA Champions League matches (D3 L2).

Timo Werner netted in a 4-0 victory against Krasnodar in Russia back in October to seal three points away from home. Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

• Chelsea have won only two of their last seven European matches at Stamford Bridge (D3 L2).

• European champions in 2012 having been runners-up four years earlier, Chelsea have now reached the round of 16 on 15 occasions.

• The London side have now won their UEFA Champions League group 12 times, although they were runners-up in their section on each of their previous two participations before this season.

• Chelsea have won six of their seven games against Russian clubs, the exception a 3-2 loss at Rubin in the 2012/13 UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg – a tie they won 5-4 on aggregate en route to lifting the trophy.

• The Blues were 3-1 winners at home to Rubin in that tie, making it nine goals scored and two conceded in their three games against Russian clubs at Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas - Pool/Getty Images)

• Overall Chelsea have scored 18 goals in their seven games against Russian sides, conceding only five.

----------

Krasnodar

• Having marked their UEFA Champions League group stage debut with a first point in the competition thanks to a 1-1 draw at Rennes, Krasnodar followed the home defeat by Chelsea by going down 3-2 at Sevilla, in a game they led 2-0, and 2-1 at home against the Spanish side. They got their first group win at the fifth attempt, Berg scoring the only goal at home to Rennes on Matchday 5.

• Krasnodar are the seventh Russian club to compete in the UEFA Champions League group stage, and the first newcomers from the country since Rostov in 2016/17.

• This is only Krasnodar's seventh season in UEFA competition – they have featured every year since making their debut in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League. In 2019/20, they were eliminated by Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League play-offs and went on to finish third in their UEFA Europa League section behind Basel and Getafe, picking up nine points from their six matches (W3 L3).

• Third in the Russian Premier League for the second season in a row in 2019/20, Krasnodar had only played four European Cup matches before 2020/21. The first ended in a 1-0 home defeat by Porto in the 2019/20 third qualifying round first leg, only for them to then turn round the tie with a remarkable 3-2 victory in Portugal in which they led 3-0 at half-time. However, Olympiacos proved too strong for Murad Musaev's team in the play-offs, winning 4-0 in Greece and 2-1 in Russia.

• Krasnodar had no such problems in this season's play-off, winning both legs of their tie against Greek club PAOK 2-1 with Rémy Cabella scoring the winner in each game.

• The Russian club have won two of their last five European away games (D1 L2).

• Krasnodar's only games against English clubs before this season came against Everton in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League group stage, a 1-1 home draw – Ari scoring their goal – preceding a 1-0 away victory on Matchday 6 that was their only win in the section.

----------

