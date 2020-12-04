Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Leeds United | Premier League

Chelsea host Leeds United on Saturday night in the Premier League looking to take another three points in the early stages of the chase for the Premier League title.

The Blues will be looking to maintain their superb form after a dominant victory midweek against Sevilla and get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Leeds are enjoying life back in the top flight, and will no doubt pose a real threat with their positive style of football under Marcelo Bielsa.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Here are the all important statistics ahead of Saturday night's clash:

----------

Head-to-Head

The last top-flight meeting was in May 2004, when Jesper Gronkjaer headed the only goal at Stamford Bridge to give Chelsea victory in their final match under Claudio Ranieri.

Leeds have only won two of their 12 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, with the most recent victory coming on 19 December 1999 when Stephen McPhail scored both goals.

----------

Chelsea

The Blues have won 82% of their Premier League home games against newly-promoted clubs, the best record of any side to have played more than one season in the division.

Chelsea are unbeaten in eight league matches - only Tottenham are currently enjoying a longer undefeated streak in the English top flight.

Chelsea defeated Leeds 5-1 at Elland Road in the Capital One Cup quarter final back in 2012 with current Chelsea manager Frank Lampard featuring for the Blues.

They could record three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of four in December 2017.

Frank Lampard's side have scored 22 Premier League goals, a joint-high with Liverpool.

----------

Leeds United

Premier League matches involving Leeds have produced a total of 289 shots, more than any other side, with the Whites ranking second for most shots taken (153) and fifth for shots faced (136).

They have also created 103 chances from open play - no other side has reached triple figures prior to the weekend fixtures.

The Yorkshire club have won three of their five Premier League away games this season, equalling their final total from their last top-flight campaign in 2003-04.

Leeds can record three successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since 2002.

Marcelo Bielsa won three of his four managerial meetings with Frank Lampard during the Englishman's season in charge of Derby in 2018-19, but lost the decisive play-off semi-final second leg at Elland Road.

Six of Patrick Bamford's seven Premier League goals this season have come away from home.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube