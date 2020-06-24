Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides are looking to make it three wins on the bounce in the league, as Frank Lampard’s look to capitalise on Leicester City’s draw against Brighton to close the gap in third.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are currently in second place, twelve points ahead of the Blues in fourth.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Thursday night's meeting at Stamford Bridge:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Manchester City have won five of the past seven meetings in all competitions, drawing one and losing one.
  • Chelsea have only kept one clean sheet in the last 11 Premier League encounters.

----------

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have won three successive games in all competitions.
  • They have only lost one of their past seven Premier League matches, winning three and drawing three.
  • The Blues are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home fixtures against the reigning champions.
  • Olivier Giroud has scored in his last three Premier League starts against Manchester City.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on Willian and Pedro signing new deals.

----------

Manchester City

  • City have won six of their seven most recent matches in all competitions.
  • They have lost two of their last four Premier League away games.
  • City have won 18 of their past 20 midweek Premier League fixtures.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on Chelsea signing Timo Werner.

----------

  • Kevin de Bruyne has been involved in a Premier League-high 25 goals this season, with nine goals and 16 assists.
  • Pep Guardiola has only won one of his five away games as a manager versus Chelsea, drawing one and losing three.

Statistics via Opta.

----------

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening, live on BT Sports.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea versus Manchester City on Thursday 25th June will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard pleased to extend Willian and Pedro's contracts until end of season

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight after Chelsea confirmed that they had agreed to extend Willian and Pedro’s contracts at the club until the end of the season.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea haven’t tabled bid for Kai Havertz

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists they have not made a bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

Matt Debono

Team News: Frank Lampard confirms two absentees for Man City clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news as they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Thursday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises super-sub Christian Pulisic after instant impact for Chelsea against Aston Villa

Frank Lampard has hailed Christian Pulisic after he came on in the second-half and started the Blues second-half comeback against Aston Villa.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic delighted to score in Chelsea's 2-1 win against Aston Villa

Christian Pulisic came off the bench for Chelsea against Aston Villa and had an instant impact for the Blues as they turned it around at Villa Park to clinch a 2-1 victory in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud seal Chelsea comeback against Aston Villa

Chelsea came from behind to claim all three points against Aston Villa courtesy of second-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from the Midlands ahead of Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Aston Villa in their first game since the Premier League restart.

Matt Debono

Opposition View: Aston Villa vs Chelsea ft. Heart of the Holte

Chelsea restart their Premier League season on Sunday afternoon against an Aston Villa side at Villa Park who are battling to stay in the top-flight.

Matt Debono