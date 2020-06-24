Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides are looking to make it three wins on the bounce in the league, as Frank Lampard’s look to capitalise on Leicester City’s draw against Brighton to close the gap in third.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are currently in second place, twelve points ahead of the Blues in fourth.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Thursday night's meeting at Stamford Bridge:

Head-to-Head

Manchester City have won five of the past seven meetings in all competitions, drawing one and losing one.

Chelsea have only kept one clean sheet in the last 11 Premier League encounters.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won three successive games in all competitions.

They have only lost one of their past seven Premier League matches, winning three and drawing three.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home fixtures against the reigning champions.

Olivier Giroud has scored in his last three Premier League starts against Manchester City.

Manchester City

City have won six of their seven most recent matches in all competitions.

They have lost two of their last four Premier League away games.

City have won 18 of their past 20 midweek Premier League fixtures.

Kevin de Bruyne has been involved in a Premier League-high 25 goals this season, with nine goals and 16 assists.

Pep Guardiola has only won one of his five away games as a manager versus Chelsea, drawing one and losing three.

Statistics via Opta.

