Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon looking for three points against a top four Champions League qualification rival.

The Blues are fresh off the back of a tremendous 1-0 victory against Spanish league leaders Atletico Madrid and know that there is a big week ahead with a Liverpool clash also on Thursday.

Meanwhile, United are also in a great run of form and sit second in the table so will want to extend the gap to the Blues in fourth.

Here is the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won just two of the past 10 meetings in all competitions, drawing three times and losing five.

Manchester United have won on their last three away trips to Stamford Bridge in all competitions. They have never recorded four straight victories at Chelsea.

Chelsea have failed to score in three consecutive league meetings despite attempting 41 shots.

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions, eight of them under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues are yet to score more than twice in any of their six league games under Tuchel. They scored three times or more in eight of 19 league fixtures under his predecessor Frank Lampard.

Chelsea have taken 17 points from their past eight league fixtures, the division's third-best total over that period.

They have claimed just one win in six games against fellow current top-seven clubs, drawing once and losing four times.

Only leaders Manchester City have conceded fewer goals than Chelsea's tally of 25.

Chelsea's six-goal league top scorer Tammy Abraham is yet to play more than 45 minutes in any league match since Tuchel became head coach.

The away team has won all four of the previous managerial meetings between Tuchel and his opposite number Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost just once in 19 Premier League fixtures, winning 12 games and drawing six.

They are unbeaten in a top-flight club record 19 away league games, recording 13 victories and six draws. That run began with a 2-0 win at Chelsea in February 2020.

The Reds Devils' total of 49 points is 14 more than they had at this stage of last season.

United are unbeaten in seven games against fellow current top-seven clubs, winning twice and drawing on five occasions.

Marcus Rashford has contributed to seven goals in all competitions against Chelsea, with five goals and two assists.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won all three competitive matches as a manager at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube