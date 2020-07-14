Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Norwich City in the Premier League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will be desperate to pick themselves up after a disappointing result at the weekend, and secure three more crucial points to stay in contention for Champions League football.

Norwich sit rock bottom of the Premier League, and have already discovered their relegation fate so provide a very winnable contest for the Blues.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Tuesday night's meeting at Stamford Bridge:

----------

Head-to-Head

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches against Norwich, winning nine.

The Canaries have not beaten Chelsea in 26 years.

----------

Chelsea

Chelsea are aiming to win five successive Premier League games at Stamford Bridge for the first time since winning seven in a row under Antonio Conte in 2017.

The Blues have scored two or more goals in 10 of their last 12 Premier League games.

Willian has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances at Stamford Bridge. The last Chelsea player to score in four consecutive home league appearances was Diego Costa in January 2015.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has conceded 42 Premier League goals this season - the only Blues keeper to concede more in a single season is Dmitri Kharin, who let in 48 in 1993-94.

----------

WATCH: Chelsea train ahead of welcoming already-relegated to Stamford Bridge.

----------

Norwich City

Relegated Norwich could lose an eighth consecutive league game for the first time in their history.

Norwich have taken just six points out of a possible 51 away from home this season, winning only once, and scoring a league-low seven goals.

Defeat against Chelsea would mean Norwich sustain 25 losses in a single season for the first time in league football.

----------

Frank Lampard will be looking to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United, which sees the Blues somehow still in third place in the Premier League.

----------

Norwich have lost all 21 of their Premier League games when conceding first this season. They're the only side in Europe's top five leagues not to gain a single point from a losing position so far.

Teemu Pukki has not scored in the league since January, a run of 11 matches (780 minutes).

Statistics via Opta.

----------

Chelsea face Norwich City in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening, live on Sky Sports.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube