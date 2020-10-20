SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Sevilla | Champions League

Ben Davies

Chelsea take on last season's Europa League champions Sevilla in the opening match of the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues will be looking for a much improved display to bounce back from a poor result against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Sevilla will also be looking to reverse their recent result, and will be looking to continue their excellent record in European competitions to make an early statement in the winning the group.

chelsea-v-southampton-premier-league

----------

Head-to-Head:

  • This will be the first European encounter between Chelsea and Sevilla.

----------

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have won one of their past nine Champions League matches against Spanish opponents (D5 L3) - a 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in September 2017.
  • Chelsea have lost their past two Champions League matches - they have never lost three consecutively in major Uefa European competition.
  • Chelsea have lost their first match in a Champions League campaign twice in 16 previous seasons in the competition (W10 D4).
fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-southampton
  • Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will become only the second Englishman to manage in two Champions League campaigns, after Sir Bobby Robson (three - 1993-94, 1998-99 and 2002-03). The last Englishman to manage an English side in consecutive European Cup campaigns was Joe Fagan in 1983-84 and 1984-85 with Liverpool.

----------

Sevilla

  • Sevilla have won each of their past three major European matches against English teams, beating Manchester United in March 2018 in the Champions League last 16, Wolves in August 2020 in the Europa League quarter-final and United in August 2020 in the Europa League semi-final.
fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-valencia
Chelsea slumped to defeat to Spanish opposition on Matchday 1 of last season's Champions League falling to 1-0 defeat to Valencia at Stamford Bridge
  • Sevilla have won only one of their seven away major European matches in England (D3 L3), a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in March 2018. All seven of their away games have been against different teams - Bolton, Tottenham, Arsenal, Man City, Leicester, Liverpool and Man Utd.
  • This is Sevilla's sixth appearance in the Champions League - they have not lost on matchday one since they were beaten 3-0 by Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in 2007-08.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Chelsea vs Sevilla | Champions League

Chelsea welcome Sevilla to Stamford Bridge in the opening game of the UEFA Champions League 2020/21 group stage on Tuesday evening.

Ben Davies

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sevilla: Mateo Kovacic and Thiago Silva set to return

Tomorrow night sees the return of the Champions League. Frank Lampard's men host last season's Europa League winners Sevilla.

Jevans99

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Sevilla | Champions League

Chelsea face Sevilla in the group stages of the Champions League on Tuesday 20 October and it will be refereed by Davide Massa at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Moving Forward: Chelsea/Southampton: Hakim Ziyech return a bonus for Blues

After an international break that seemed to last forever, Chelsea were back in Premier League action on Saturday against Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

finnw34

Chelsea vs Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to pick up where they left off prior to the international break when they face Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Southampton in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-3 Southampton | Premier League

A late equaliser from Jannik Vestergaard denied Frank Lampard's Chelsea side all three points this afternoon.

Jevans99

Chelsea 3-3 Southampton: Vestergaard's stoppage time goal earns draw for Saints

Chelsea were denied a victory against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge as the visitors bagged a stoppage time equaliser to claim a 3-3 draw.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard reminds Chelsea players of responsibilities after Covid breach

Frank Lampard has reminded his Chelsea players of their responsibilities after duo Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell were caught breaking Covid rules.

Matt Debono

Lampard pleased with Ziyech's progress ahead of possible Chelsea debut

Hakim Ziyech's call-up to the Morocco squad during the international break was planned, head coach Frank Lampard confirmed.

Matt Debono