Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Sevilla | Champions League

Chelsea take on last season's Europa League champions Sevilla in the opening match of the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues will be looking for a much improved display to bounce back from a poor result against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Sevilla will also be looking to reverse their recent result, and will be looking to continue their excellent record in European competitions to make an early statement in the winning the group.

----------

Head-to-Head:

This will be the first European encounter between Chelsea and Sevilla.

----------

Chelsea

Chelsea have won one of their past nine Champions League matches against Spanish opponents (D5 L3) - a 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in September 2017.

Chelsea have lost their past two Champions League matches - they have never lost three consecutively in major Uefa European competition.

Chelsea have lost their first match in a Champions League campaign twice in 16 previous seasons in the competition (W10 D4).

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will become only the second Englishman to manage in two Champions League campaigns, after Sir Bobby Robson (three - 1993-94, 1998-99 and 2002-03). The last Englishman to manage an English side in consecutive European Cup campaigns was Joe Fagan in 1983-84 and 1984-85 with Liverpool.

----------

Sevilla

Sevilla have won each of their past three major European matches against English teams, beating Manchester United in March 2018 in the Champions League last 16, Wolves in August 2020 in the Europa League quarter-final and United in August 2020 in the Europa League semi-final.

Chelsea slumped to defeat to Spanish opposition on Matchday 1 of last season's Champions League falling to 1-0 defeat to Valencia at Stamford Bridge

Sevilla have won only one of their seven away major European matches in England (D3 L3), a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in March 2018. All seven of their away games have been against different teams - Bolton, Tottenham, Arsenal, Man City, Leicester, Liverpool and Man Utd.

This is Sevilla's sixth appearance in the Champions League - they have not lost on matchday one since they were beaten 3-0 by Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in 2007-08.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube