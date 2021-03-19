Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea host Sheffield United in the last eight of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Sunday night.

The Blues are flying under Tuchel and can continue their progress in another cup competition after qualifying for the quarter finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile Sheffield United are struggling and will be extremely keen to continue their cup run, to try and gain some confidence in their bleak battle against the drop.

Here is the all-important statistics ahead of the FA Cup quarter final:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won four of their five FA Cup games against Sheffield United, keeping a clean sheet in each of those victories.

The Blades' last win away to Chelsea came in a Premier League match on 31 October 1992, when Brian Deane scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory.

The Yorkshire side are winless in their subsequent four games at Stamford Bridge (D1, L3).

Chelsea

Chelsea have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the 15th time in 21 seasons - more than any other side during that period.

They have lost just three of 14 quarter-final ties this century, including a solitary home defeat against Arsenal in 2003.

Victory would send the Blues through to the semi-finals for the fourth time in five seasons.

The Londoners have won 19 of their last 23 FA Cup games at Stamford Bridge, including each of the last four.

Sheffield United

The Blades last reached the semi-finals in 2014, when they were a third-tier side.

The Yorkshire club have won their past three FA Cup away games.

Their two most recent FA Cup victories against top-flight opponents both came in west London - a 3-0 triumph at QPR in 2015 and 1-0 win at Fulham in 2014.

United have lost five of their past six games, conceding 13 goals and scoring just one (in the win against Aston Villa).

