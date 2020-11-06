Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea host Sheffield United on Saturday evening in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will be keen to record another convincing victory to continue their momentum right before the international break.

Sheffield United are struggling and will be desperate for three points to escape the drop zone.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:

Head-to-Head

Sheffield United could keep consecutive league clean sheets against Chelsea for the first time.

With four wins from eight meetings, the Blades are one of four clubs to have won more Premier League matches against Chelsea than they have lost (D1, L3).

Chelsea

Chelsea are on a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions, winning five and drawing five.

They have kept five consecutive clean sheets for the first time since September-October 2010. It is 12 years since they went six competitive games without conceding.

Edouard Mendy is only the third goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first three Chelsea Premier League appearances.

Timo Werner has been involved in four goals in his last three Premier League games, scoring three and setting up one.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are on an 11-match winless run in all competitions since a 3-0 home win over Chelsea on 11 July.

The Blades could remain winless in their first eight league games for the first time since 1990-91.

Only four clubs have had two points or fewer after eight matches of a Premier League season and gone on to avoid relegation.

Billy Sharp is one shy of 100 league goals for Sheffield United.

Manager Chris Wilder is one win away from his 100th in all competitions for the Blades.

