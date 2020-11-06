SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Ben Davies

Chelsea host Sheffield United on Saturday evening in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will be keen to record another convincing victory to continue their momentum right before the international break.

Sheffield United are struggling and will be desperate for three points to escape the drop zone.

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-rennes-2
(Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Sheffield United could keep consecutive league clean sheets against Chelsea for the first time.
  • With four wins from eight meetings, the Blades are one of four clubs to have won more Premier League matches against Chelsea than they have lost (D1, L3).

----------

Chelsea

  • Chelsea are on a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions, winning five and drawing five.
  • They have kept five consecutive clean sheets for the first time since September-October 2010. It is 12 years since they went six competitive games without conceding.
chelsea-fc-v-sheffield-united-premier-league
Chelsea drew 2-2 with Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in their last Premier League meeting.(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
  • Edouard Mendy is only the third goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first three Chelsea Premier League appearances.
  • Timo Werner has been involved in four goals in his last three Premier League games, scoring three and setting up one.

----------

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United are on an 11-match winless run in all competitions since a 3-0 home win over Chelsea on 11 July.
  • The Blades could remain winless in their first eight league games for the first time since 1990-91.
  • Only four clubs have had two points or fewer after eight matches of a Premier League season and gone on to avoid relegation.
chelsea-fc-v-stade-rennais-group-e-uefa-champions-league-2
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
  • Billy Sharp is one shy of 100 league goals for Sheffield United.
  • Manager Chris Wilder is one win away from his 100th in all competitions for the Blades.

----------

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening in the Premier League looking to continue their unbeaten run and pick up another three points.

Ben Davies

Christian Pulisic to miss Chelsea's clash against Sheffield United

Frank Lampard confirmed Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea's clash against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Frank Lampard set to name an unchanged team to Blades

On Saturday evening, the Blues are back at the Bridge when they host Chris Wilder's Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Jevans99

Team news: Kai Havertz & Christian Pulisic out, Kepa returns

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-0 Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea picked up their second win of the Champions League group stage with a 3-0 victory over French outlet Rennes.

Jevans99

Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-0 Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea claimed a 3-0 win against Rennes in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 3-0 Rennes: Werner brace & Abraham goal see off 10-man French side

Chelsea moved one step closer to the Champions League knockouts after a 3-0 win against Rennes at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

BREAKING: Kai Havertz tests positive for Covid-19

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Rennes | Champions League

The team news is in from west London ahead of Chelsea versus Rennes in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea welcome Rennes to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Wednesday night looking for another three points to stay ahead in the race for the top spot in the group.

Ben Davies