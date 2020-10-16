SI.com
Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Ben Davies

Chelsea take on Southampton on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League looking for another three points at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are fresh off a comfortable 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their last Premier League fixture before the international break, and will be looking to develop more consistency as the schedule continues to become busier.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints come into the fixture on the back of two consecutive victories, after making a poor start initially to the current Premier League campaign.

Here are the all important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea lost 2-0 at home to Southampton last season but have won seven of the past nine league meetings (D1, L1).
  • Southampton could record back-to-back away league wins against the Blues for the first time since 1985.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have not conceded a Premier League home goal against a side from outside the established top six since losing 2-0 to Southampton last December.
  • The Blues have won seven of their past eight league games at Stamford Bridge, scoring 18 goals in total and conceding just four.
  • They could keep a clean sheet in consecutive top-flight matches for the first time under Frank Lampard.
chelsea-v-crystal-palace-premier-league-3
  • Olivier Giroud has scored seven league goals against Southampton, with each of the last four coming as a substitute - the only player to have scored five Premier League goals against a particular opponent from the bench is Julian Joachim versus Derby.

Southampton

  • Southampton can claim three consecutive league victories for the first time since winning their final four games of the 2015-16 season under Ronald Koeman.
  • They could also record three successive top-flight clean sheets, a feat they last achieved between September and October 2016.
  • Saints have collected 20 points away from home in 2020 - only Liverpool have fared better.
  • Danny Ings has scored 13 Premier League goals in 2020, a tally exceeded only by Mohamed Salah.

