SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Ben Davies

Chelsea welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League in a must-win clash at the top of the table.

The Blues will leapfrog Spurs in the table with a victory over Jose Mourinho's men and  are in superb form under Frank Lampard qualifying for the Champions League in a tremendous display against Rennes midweek.

Jose Mourinho's side are also in tremendous form and after a superb victory over Manchester City, will be keen to add another big scalp at Stamford Bridge.

fbl-eur-c1-rennes-chelsea-2
(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Sunday's huge London derby:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea have won three successive Premier League games against Tottenham, as many as they had in their previous eight.
  • Spurs have only won seven of the 56 Premier League meetings.
  • Tottenham have won just one of their 34 matches at Stamford Bridge in all competitions since 1990. They have kept a solitary clean sheet in their past 17 visits.

----------

Chelsea

  • Chelsea had scored an unrivalled 22 Premier League goals this season prior to the weekend. They have scored multiple goals in seven of their nine matches, only failing to do so in their two league fixtures so far against other established top-six teams: 0-2 v Liverpool and 0-0 v Manchester United.
  • They are unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions (W8, D5).
  • Chelsea can win seven consecutive league and cup matches for the second time under Frank Lampard, after a run of seven from September to October 2019.
49329072
(Photo by Federico Pestellini)
  • Edouard Mendy has kept seven clean sheets in 10 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, conceding just three goals - one of which came against Tottenham on his debut.

----------

Tottenham Hotspur

  • A victory would give Tottenham their best start to a Premier League season, surpassing the 22 points they amassed after 10 games under Harry Redknapp in 2011-12.
  • Spurs will have been top of the Premier League table for at least seven days this season, more than in their previous 10 campaigns combined.
  • This is the latest point of a season they have started a full round of fixtures on top of the table since they led the standings after 23 games in January 1985.
  • Jose Mourinho is looking to avoid losing three consecutive league matches against the same manager or club for the first time in his career.
  • Son Heung-min has scored nine Premier League goals so far this season. The last player to reach double figures in goals for Spurs after 10 league fixtures was Gary Lineker, with 12, in 1991-92.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'No talks planned yet' between Chelsea and David Alaba's representatives

No talks have yet been planned between Chelsea, Bayern Munich defender David Alaba and his representatives.

Matt Debono

Report: AC Milan considering January move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

AC Milan are reportedly eyeing a move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in the January transfer window.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard pays his respects to 'idol' and 'footballing god' Diego Maradona

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has paid his respects to late Diego Maradona who sadly passed away earlier this week.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon looking to record a huge victory against a fellow title challenger in a fiery London derby.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard offers Thiago Silva contract update

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have all season to activate the clause in Thiago Silva's contract to extend his deal by a further year.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic hands Chelsea major injury boost ahead of Spurs clash

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has handed Frank Lampard a major injury boost ahead of Sunday's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Kai Havertz set to return for the Blues

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side are back in Premier League action this weekend when they host top of the table Tottenham Hotspur.

Jevans99

Chelsea team news to face Spurs: Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz available for Blues

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Matt Debono

Jose Mourinho on Chelsea: Another game for Tottenham against 'very good' Blues side

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho says facing his former side Chelsea is just 'another game' ahead of the London derby this weekend.

Matt Debono

Who approached Frank Lampard for Chelsea job in 2019

Frank Lampard became the new Chelsea head coach on July 4 2019 signing a three-year contract at Stamford Bridge after leaving Championship side Derby County.

Matt Debono