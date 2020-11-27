Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League in a must-win clash at the top of the table.

The Blues will leapfrog Spurs in the table with a victory over Jose Mourinho's men and are in superb form under Frank Lampard qualifying for the Champions League in a tremendous display against Rennes midweek.

Jose Mourinho's side are also in tremendous form and after a superb victory over Manchester City, will be keen to add another big scalp at Stamford Bridge.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Sunday's huge London derby:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won three successive Premier League games against Tottenham, as many as they had in their previous eight.

Spurs have only won seven of the 56 Premier League meetings.

Tottenham have won just one of their 34 matches at Stamford Bridge in all competitions since 1990. They have kept a solitary clean sheet in their past 17 visits.

Chelsea

Chelsea had scored an unrivalled 22 Premier League goals this season prior to the weekend. They have scored multiple goals in seven of their nine matches, only failing to do so in their two league fixtures so far against other established top-six teams: 0-2 v Liverpool and 0-0 v Manchester United.

They are unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions (W8, D5).

Chelsea can win seven consecutive league and cup matches for the second time under Frank Lampard, after a run of seven from September to October 2019.

Edouard Mendy has kept seven clean sheets in 10 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, conceding just three goals - one of which came against Tottenham on his debut.

Tottenham Hotspur

A victory would give Tottenham their best start to a Premier League season, surpassing the 22 points they amassed after 10 games under Harry Redknapp in 2011-12.

Spurs will have been top of the Premier League table for at least seven days this season, more than in their previous 10 campaigns combined.

This is the latest point of a season they have started a full round of fixtures on top of the table since they led the standings after 23 games in January 1985.

Jose Mourinho is looking to avoid losing three consecutive league matches against the same manager or club for the first time in his career.

Son Heung-min has scored nine Premier League goals so far this season. The last player to reach double figures in goals for Spurs after 10 league fixtures was Gary Lineker, with 12, in 1991-92.

