Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel and Mikel Arteta come head-to-head for the second time this season, with the German currently having the bragging rights following a 2-0 win for the Blues back in August the Emirates.

imago1006144757h

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the London derby on Wednesday night:

Head-to-Head

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Chelsea ended a three-match losing streak against Arsenal in all competitions by winning 2-0 away in August.
  • Arsenal's 1-0 away victory in May last season was their first in nine Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge (D2, L6).

Chelsea

  • Chelsea could lose three consecutive home matches for the first time since November 1993, when the third game in that sequence was a 2-0 defeat by Arsenal.
  • The Blues have won six of their past seven league matches, keeping five clean sheets.
  • Mason Mount is one shy of 100 Premier League appearances. With 23 goals and 18 assists, he has been involved in more goals than any other English player in their first 100 Premier League games for the Blues.
  • Thiago Silva is set to become the oldest outfield player to represent Chelsea in the Premier League (aged 37 years and 210 days).

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have lost four of their past five Premier League matches, having previously lost just one of 11.
  • The Gunners have been beaten in eight of their past 10 top-flight games in the month of April.
  • A win would ensure Arsenal become the third club to record 250 Premier League away victories, emulating Manchester United and Chelsea.
  • Mikel Arteta's side have lost eight of nine league fixtures when conceding first this season.
  • Bukayo Saka is the only English player to have registered at least 50 shots and created a minimum of 50 chances in the top flight in 2021-22.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011387266h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Reece James' Best Position for Chelsea

By Nick Emms19 minutes ago
imago1011174799h
News

Thomas Tuchel: We Demand Special Things From Chelsea Because We Are a Special Group

By Nick Emms49 minutes ago
imago1011184392h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea Absence Ahead of Arsenal Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1006808208h (2)
News

Chelsea Reveal Pre-Season Plans in United States as Arsenal Fixture Confirmed

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011385739h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Warning to Chelsea's Upcoming Opponents

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011381604h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Arsenal: Mateo Kovacic Out, Romelu Lukaku & Trevoh Chalobah Return

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011423268h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Selection Hint Ahead of Arsenal Clash

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010991211h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

By Matt Debono3 hours ago