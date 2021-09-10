Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Chelsea host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Domestic action is back following the international break and Thomas Tuchel's men host Villa who make the short trip down from the Midlands to the English capital.

Chelsea remain unbeaten so far from their opening three games (W2, D1), while Villa have had a taste of every result (W1, D1, L1).

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:



Head-to-Head

Chelsea have lost just one of their past 16 home league games against Aston Villa (W11, D4).

Villa's 2-1 triumph on the final day of last season means they can win consecutive league meetings for the first time since 1993.

Their biggest league defeat was 8-0 at Chelsea in the Premier League on 23 December 2012.

Chelsea

Chelsea can become only the second club, after Manchester United, to win 600 Premier League games this Saturday.

They have earned 45 points under Thomas Tuchel - a tally bettered only by Manchester City's 51 during that time.

The Blues have conceded a league-low 14 goals since Tuchel took charge.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Two of Tuchel's three Premier League defeats have been in home games, with the other coming away at Aston Villa.

Chelsea's seven goals in all competitions this season were scored by seven different players.

Jorginho has been closed down by an opposing player when in possession of the ball an unrivalled 160 times this season.

Romelu Lukaku has failed to score in all 14 appearances at Stamford Bridge in all competitions.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have taken four points out of a possible nine this season, having won their opening four games in 2020-21.

Villa can score multiple goals in five consecutive Premier League away matches for just the second time.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

They have scored a league-high three Premier League goals from set-pieces this season.

Since Villa returned to the top flight in 2019, Anwar El Ghazi has scored a team-high 15 Premier League goals.

Danny Ings has scored six goals and assisted two in his past nine league starts.

More Chelsea vs Aston Villa Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube