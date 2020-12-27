Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Chelsea host Aston Villa in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's side face an in-form Villa side off the back of three defeats inn four and will be looking for a change in form.

Here's the all-important statistics ahead of Chelsea versus Aston Villa:

----------

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches against Aston Villa, including the last six in a row.

Villa have not won at Stamford Bridge since a 3-1 Premier League victory in December 2011. It is Villa's only away success in this fixture in 18 years.

----------

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League matches following an unbeaten run of 17 fixtures in all competitions.

(Photo by JULIAN FINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

However, they are unbeaten in six home games, winning four and drawing two.

Chelsea's tally of 25 points is their second-lowest after 15 matches during Roman Abramovich's reign, after registering 15 points at this stage in 2015-16.

The Blues have not lost their final Premier League match of a calendar year since a 3-1 defeat against Villa in 2011.

Tammy Abraham's 85th-minute goal at Arsenal on Boxing Day was Chelsea's first shot on target in the match.

Abraham has scored 21 goals since the start of last season, more than double the tally of any other Chelsea player.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Jorginho has missed three of his last six penalties for the club, having scored his opening eight in all competitions.

----------

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have won eight of their opening 13 Premier League fixtures for only the second time, emulating 1998-99.

Villa's tally of 25 points after 13 games is their best in the Premier League for 22 years.

(Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images)

A ninth win of the campaign versus Chelsea would match their total number of victories from last season.

Villa's only away league loss came at West Ham on 30 November, winning all five of their other games on the road.

They have recorded an unrivalled eight league clean sheets this season - one more than they registered in the entirety of 2019-20.

The Villans have gone four successive Premier League games without conceding for the first time since February 2010.

Ollie Watkins has failed to score in six games after registering eight in his first 10 Villa appearances.

----------

