Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League
Chelsea host Aston Villa in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening in the Premier League.
Frank Lampard's side face an in-form Villa side off the back of three defeats inn four and will be looking for a change in form.
Here's the all-important statistics ahead of Chelsea versus Aston Villa:
----------
Head-to-Head
- Chelsea have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches against Aston Villa, including the last six in a row.
- Villa have not won at Stamford Bridge since a 3-1 Premier League victory in December 2011. It is Villa's only away success in this fixture in 18 years.
----------
Chelsea
- Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League matches following an unbeaten run of 17 fixtures in all competitions.
- However, they are unbeaten in six home games, winning four and drawing two.
- Chelsea's tally of 25 points is their second-lowest after 15 matches during Roman Abramovich's reign, after registering 15 points at this stage in 2015-16.
- The Blues have not lost their final Premier League match of a calendar year since a 3-1 defeat against Villa in 2011.
- Tammy Abraham's 85th-minute goal at Arsenal on Boxing Day was Chelsea's first shot on target in the match.
- Abraham has scored 21 goals since the start of last season, more than double the tally of any other Chelsea player.
- Jorginho has missed three of his last six penalties for the club, having scored his opening eight in all competitions.
----------
Aston Villa
- Aston Villa have won eight of their opening 13 Premier League fixtures for only the second time, emulating 1998-99.
- Villa's tally of 25 points after 13 games is their best in the Premier League for 22 years.
- A ninth win of the campaign versus Chelsea would match their total number of victories from last season.
- Villa's only away league loss came at West Ham on 30 November, winning all five of their other games on the road.
- They have recorded an unrivalled eight league clean sheets this season - one more than they registered in the entirety of 2019-20.
- The Villans have gone four successive Premier League games without conceding for the first time since February 2010.
- Ollie Watkins has failed to score in six games after registering eight in his first 10 Villa appearances.
----------
