Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea host Aston Villa in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's side face an in-form Villa side off the back of three defeats inn four and will be looking for a change in form. 

Here's the all-important statistics ahead of Chelsea versus Aston Villa:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches against Aston Villa, including the last six in a row.
  • Villa have not won at Stamford Bridge since a 3-1 Premier League victory in December 2011. It is Villa's only away success in this fixture in 18 years.

----------

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League matches following an unbeaten run of 17 fixtures in all competitions.

  • However, they are unbeaten in six home games, winning four and drawing two.
  • Chelsea's tally of 25 points is their second-lowest after 15 matches during Roman Abramovich's reign, after registering 15 points at this stage in 2015-16.
  • The Blues have not lost their final Premier League match of a calendar year since a 3-1 defeat against Villa in 2011.
  • Tammy Abraham's 85th-minute goal at Arsenal on Boxing Day was Chelsea's first shot on target in the match.
  • Abraham has scored 21 goals since the start of last season, more than double the tally of any other Chelsea player.

  • Jorginho has missed three of his last six penalties for the club, having scored his opening eight in all competitions.

----------

Aston Villa

  • Aston Villa have won eight of their opening 13 Premier League fixtures for only the second time, emulating 1998-99.
  • Villa's tally of 25 points after 13 games is their best in the Premier League for 22 years.

  • A ninth win of the campaign versus Chelsea would match their total number of victories from last season.
  • Villa's only away league loss came at West Ham on 30 November, winning all five of their other games on the road.
  • They have recorded an unrivalled eight league clean sheets this season - one more than they registered in the entirety of 2019-20.
  • The Villans have gone four successive Premier League games without conceding for the first time since February 2010.
  • Ollie Watkins has failed to score in six games after registering eight in his first 10 Villa appearances.

----------










