Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

It's the first-leg of the last-16 tie, which will see the two sides meet in the Champions League for the first time since Chelsea's triumph back in 2012.

Bayern will be looking for revenge, but Frank Lampard's side need a result to hold onto heading into the second-leg in Germany next month.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the European meeting:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea and Bayern Munich last faced each other in the 2012 Champions League final, when Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties at the Allianz Arena.

The four previous matches in all competitions between Chelsea and Bayern Munich have produced 17 goals, an average of 4.25 per game.

Chelsea

Chelsea have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League 14 times in 17 seasons - only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich can boast more knock-out stage appearances over that time.

Chelsea have been eliminated in each of their last four two-legged Champions League ties, failing to win any of those eight games [D4 L4].

Chelsea have won only one of their last six Champions League games at Stamford Bridge [D4 L1], a 2-1 victory against Lille last December.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich scored the joint-most goals from set-piece in this season's Champions League group stages [5].

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard scored three goals in four Champions League games against Bayern Munich as a player, his joint-best record in the competition.

Bayern Munich

Since losing the 2012 Champions League final against Chelsea, Bayern Munich have eliminated English clubs in four of their five subsequent home/away ties in the competition.

Bayern Munich have reached the Champions League knockout stages for the 12th consecutive season - only Real Madrid [23] and Barcelona [16] are on a longer run.

Bayern Munich won maximum points and had a goal difference of +19 in the Champions League group stages this season, the best-ever performance by a team in the group phase of the competition.

Bayern Munich will be looking to Robert Lewandowski to break Chelsea down at Stamford Bridge. Getty Images

None of the previous six teams to have won all their group games have lifted the trophy that same season.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 10 goals in this season's Champions League, only the second time he's reached double figures in the tournament after 2012/13 with Borussia Dortmund.

However, he has failed to find the net in his last 597 minutes in the knockout stages of the tournament, his longest drought.

