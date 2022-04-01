Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Brentford | Premier League

Chelsea host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues are in third, while the Bees are 12 positions behind in 15th place.

It's two wins for Chelsea against Thomas Frank's men, both away from home, and now with the home advantage they will fancy themselves to bag a third win from as many games.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Saturday's derby:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea are unbeaten in eight meetings with Brentford in all competitions (W7, D1) since a 3-1 home loss in February 1939.

This will be the Bees' first league game away to the Blues since a 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge on 9 November 1946.

Brentford have failed to score in six of their last seven competitive fixtures versus Chelsea.

Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel's side have won six consecutive league and cup fixtures, and have claimed five successive Premier League victories.

The Londoners are vying to win three consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since a run of six straight victories at Stamford Bridge at the tail end of the 2019-20 season.

The Blues have won six of their seven London derbies in the league this season, with the exception December's 3-2 loss at West Ham.

They boast the Premier League's highest shot conversion rate this season, netting with 14.4% of their attempts (57 goals from 397 shots).

Kai Havertz has scored four goals in his last three Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 21.

Havertz is vying to score in four consecutive league appearances for the first time since a run of five between April and August 2019 with Bayer Leverkusen.

Brentford

Brentford conceded just once in their opening three Premier League away games but have done so in each of their subsequent 12 such matches - it is the top flight's longest current run without a clean sheet on the road.

They have lost six of their last seven Premier League away fixtures, with the exception a 3-1 win at Norwich.

The Bees have conceded 10 goals from outside the penalty area in this season's Premier League, more than any other side.

They have lost nine games in all competitions this calendar year, a total matched only by Everton amongst English top-flight clubs.

