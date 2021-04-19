Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Premier League

Chelsea host Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday night looking to add another three points under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues will not want to be distracted by the news of a new European competition and will have to try to remain on the task in-hand against a positive Brighton side.

Brighton will be keen to show one of their best displays to attempt to cause a real shock in west London.

Head-to-Head

Chelsea are unbeaten in 14 games against Brighton since losing the first meeting in January 1933 (W12, D2).

The Blues have won all six competitive home fixtures against Albion, scoring 14 goals without reply.

Chelsea

Chelsea could lose consecutive league games at Stamford Bridge for only the third time since Roman Abramovich became owner in 2004. It previously happened in November 2011 and December 2019.

They have dropped points in eight of their 15 home league matches, more than in any of the previous 23 seasons bar 2015-16.

The Blues have kept 14 clean sheets in 19 competitive matches since Thomas Tuchel became head coach.

Christian Pulisic has scored three goals in his past two league appearances, as many as in his previous 26. He's looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for just the second time.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have only won twice in nine league matches, including one of their last five at home.

A sixth top-flight away victory of the season would represent a club record for the Seagulls.

They have kept 10 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, seven of them since the turn of the year. It's their best top-flight record since recording 14 clean sheets in 1981-82.

Since winning promotion in 2017, Brighton have been involved in an unrivalled 16 goalless draws in the Premier League.

Albion have dropped 20 points from a winning position this campaign, a joint-league high alongside Spurs.

