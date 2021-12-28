Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Brighton | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides won on Boxing Day - Chelsea clinched a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, while the Seagulls beat Brentford 2-1 ahead of the trip to the capital.

It's the final game of 2021 for both teams, and Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter will want to end the year with a victory heading into the New Year.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League encounter:



Head-to-Head

Brighton & Hove Albion have won only one of their 16 matches against Chelsea in all competitions, a 2-1 home victory in the FA Cup third round on 14 January 1933. It was the first competitive fixture between the clubs.

In the top four tiers of English football, Brighton have played a league game versus 109 different opponents. The only one they have failed to beat in a league fixture is Chelsea.

Brighton have lost their seven matches at Stamford Bridge by an aggregate score of 14-0. The Seagulls only avoided defeat in a goalless Premier League draw on 20 April 2021.

Chelsea

Chelsea's tally of 41 points is their highest at the halfway stage since 2016-17, when they went on to win the title.

They can win consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since they won all four league games in October.

Chelsea have not lost their final Premier League game of a calendar year since 2011, when they were beaten 3-1 by Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could lose five Premier League home fixtures in the same calendar year for the first time since 1995.

They have dropped points in three of their past four Premier League home games, while they needed a 94th-minute penalty by Jorginho to beat Leeds United in the other.

Edouard Mendy could become just the fifth goalkeeper in Premier League history to keep 25 clean sheets in his opening 50 appearances. The others are are Petr Cech (33), Pepe Reina (28), Alisson (26) and Jerzy Dudek (25).

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton begin this matchround ninth in the Premier League table. Their highest top-flight position at the turn of the year is ninth in 1981-82.

Brighton ended a club top-flight record run of 11 consecutive winless matches by beating Brentford on Boxing Day.

They have lost only one of their eight Premier League away fixtures this campaign, but that run includes drawing five of their past six games on the road.

Brighton have won only one of their 14 Premier League fixtures played on a Wednesday, a 1-0 victory at Liverpool on 3 February.

Neal Maupay is one short of equalling Glenn Murray's club record of 26 Premier League goals.

Maupay can become the first Brighton player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances.

