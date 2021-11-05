Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side are top of the table while Burnley are down in 18th place, three points from safety in the relegation zone.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Here are all the all-important statistics ahead of the league clash in west London:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won the past four meetings and didn't concede a goal in the last three of those.

Burnley's solitary Premier League victory against Chelsea in 14 attempts came away in August 2017 (D3, L10).

Five of the six points Burnley have earned in this fixture have come at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea

Chelsea are aiming to win five consecutive league games for the first time since 2019. They have scored 14 goals in their previous four victories, conceding just one.

They could win more than eight of their opening 11 top-flight matches in a season for the fourth time - they went on to win the title on all three previous occasions (2005-06, 2009-10 and 2014-15).

The Blues are targeting a fourth clean sheet in a row in the Premier League. Their tally of seven clean sheets this season is the most in the division.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

A clean sheet on Saturday would ensure they equal the record for fewest goals conceded after 11 matches of a top-flight season, currently held by Manchester United (1991-92) and Chelsea themselves (2004-05).

Chelsea are playing consecutive Saturday 3pm kick-offs for the first time since August 2016; the second game in that run was a 3-0 home win over Burnley.

Burnley

Burnley ended a 12-match winless league run by beating Brentford last weekend.

The Clarets have gone six away league games without a victory (D2, L4).

Burnley's past two away matches have been 2-2 draws - they scored first in both fixtures.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Sean Dyche's side are on a Premier League record run of 103 consecutive matches without a red card since Robbie Brady was sent off in a 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town in January 2019.

Maxwel Cornet has scored four goals in his first five Premier League appearances.

Chris Wood is looking for his 50th Premier League goal but has never scored in any of his seven league appearances against Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube