Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League looking for their first victory under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues were held to a goalless draw against Wolves on Wednesday night, and will be looking to break down a tough Burnley side and gain all three points.

Meanwhile Burnley are on a series of three consecutive victories and will be looking to halt the Blues from regaining any confidence in the Premier League.

Here are the all important statistics ahead of Sunday's early kick off: 

Head-to-Head

  • Burnley's solitary victory in 13 Premier League meetings was 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in August 2017 (D3, L9).
  • Chelsea have scored 16 goals in the past six encounters.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have won just two of their past nine league matches, drawing twice and losing five times.
  • They have only managed three league victories in eight games at Stamford Bridge.
  • The Blues could go three successive league matches without a goal for the first time since December 2015.
  • Chelsea have kept 14 clean sheets in 30 games in all competitions.
  • Christian Pulisic scored seven goals in 55 appearances for Borussia Dortmund under Thomas Tuchel.
  • Timo Werner has gone 11 Premier League games without a goal.

Burnley

  • Burnley are looking to win four successive matches in all competitions for the first time since January 2019.
  • The Clarets have won five of their past nine league fixtures (D1, L3).
  • Their seven most recent Premier League games have all been decided by a single-goal margin.
  • Burnley have only scored twice in their past eight league away fixtures.
  • They have kept five away league clean sheets, a joint-high alongside Arsenal and Aston Villa.
  • Sean Dyche's side have scored just 13 league goals, 10 fewer than they managed after 19 matches last term.
  • Chris Wood has scored 15 headers in the Premier League since he joined the club in 2017, a joint-high with Harry Kane.

