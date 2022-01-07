Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Chesterfield | FA Cup

Chelsea host Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

It's the opening round for the Blues, while the non-league side have had to win three games to get to the third round. They beat Curzon Ashton in the fourth qualifying round, before seeing off Southend United and Salford City.

They make the trip to the capital to face the European champions, who are not taking this third round tie lightly.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the third round tie:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea and Chesterfield have played each other on seven previous occasions. It will be the first meeting between the two sides for over 60 years.

Chesterfield were the first team ever to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, on October 21 1905 in Division Two.

Chelsea

Chelsea have reached 10 FA Cup finals, winning six, since the turn of the century.

The Blues have won their last 23 FA Cup third round ties, which is a competition record.

Chelsea have only played one other non-league side in the FA Cup since World War 1.

Chesterfield

Chesterfield are appearing at this stage of the FA Cup for the first time since 2014/15 when they reached the fourth round and went out to Championship side Derby.

Chesterfield have only been beaten once in 23 games this season in all competitions, winning 15. Woking are the only side to beat Chesterfield, in September.

The Spireites have won their last three games on the road, five of their last six achieved with a clean sheet.

This is Chesterfield’s first tie against Premier League opponents since the 1996/97 FA Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough, when they lost 3-0 in a replay at Hillsborough after a 3-3 draw at Old Trafford.

