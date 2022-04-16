Skip to main content
Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | FA Cup

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side play their London counterparts for a chance to book their place in next month's final against Liverpool. 

Chelsea have already sealed the Premier League double over the Eagles and will now be eyeing a third win to inflict more misery on them to deny them of a place in the final.

imago1005606621h

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the semi-final showdown:

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea have won their last 9 matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.
  • Chelsea have seen over 2.5 goals in 6 of their last 7 home matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.
  • Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 7 matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.
  • Chelsea have scored at least 2 goals in their last 5 home matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.
imago1009996548h

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have won 13 of their last 16 matches in the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace have scored at least 2 goals in their last 4 matches in the FA Cup.
  • Crystal Palace have won their last 4 matches in the FA Cup.

imago1011169456h
