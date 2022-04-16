Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | FA Cup

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side play their London counterparts for a chance to book their place in next month's final against Liverpool.

Chelsea have already sealed the Premier League double over the Eagles and will now be eyeing a third win to inflict more misery on them to deny them of a place in the final.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the semi-final showdown:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won their last 9 matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.

Chelsea have seen over 2.5 goals in 6 of their last 7 home matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 7 matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.

Chelsea have scored at least 2 goals in their last 5 home matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won 13 of their last 16 matches in the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have scored at least 2 goals in their last 4 matches in the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace have won their last 4 matches in the FA Cup.

