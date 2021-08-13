Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side kick off their 2021/22 domestic season at home to their London counterparts in west London.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League opener:



Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won 16 of their last 20 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (L4), including each of the last seven in a row.

After winning back-to-back away league games against Chelsea in 2015-16 and 2016-17, Crystal Palace have lost their last four visits to Stamford Bridge by an aggregate score of 11-2.



Chelsea have lost their opening match in two of the last four Premier League seasons (W2), as many as they had in the previous 23 campaigns (W16 D5 L2).

Crystal Palace have won two of their last three season openers in the Premier League (D1), keeping a clean sheet in all three matches. The Eagles had won just two of their previous 15 top-flight openers (D4 L9).

Chelsea

Chelsea have suffered a season-opening league defeat in just four of the past 27 seasons (W18, D5).

They begin their Premier League campaign at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2017, when they lost 3-2 to Burnley.

The Blues have earned 38 points from 19 Premier League fixtures since Thomas Tuchel took charge - only Manchester City, with 48 points, have fared better in that time.

Christian Pulisic has four goals in four Premier League games against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea's club-record signing Romelu Lukaku won't be available for the Blues.

Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma could both make their 100th top-flight appearance for the club.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has never lost against Patrick Vieira, with his Paris Saint-Germain side taking 10 points from four matches against Vieira's Nice.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have kept a clean sheet in each of their past three season-opening league matches, winning twice.

The Eagles lost six of their final eight Premier League games last season, collecting the fewest points - six - of any side in that spell.

Manager Patrick Vieira did not lose a Premier League fixture against Chelsea as a player (W6, D4).

The last manager to win their first Premier League match in charge of Palace was Alan Pardew in January 2015.

Christian Benteke could score in five consecutive top-flight appearances for the first time

