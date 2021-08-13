Sports Illustrated home
Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

A statistical view.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side kick off their 2021/22 domestic season at home to their London counterparts in west London.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League opener:

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea have won 16 of their last 20 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (L4), including each of the last seven in a row.
  • After winning back-to-back away league games against Chelsea in 2015-16 and 2016-17, Crystal Palace have lost their last four visits to Stamford Bridge by an aggregate score of 11-2.
  • Chelsea have lost their opening match in two of the last four Premier League seasons (W2), as many as they had in the previous 23 campaigns (W16 D5 L2).
  • Crystal Palace have won two of their last three season openers in the Premier League (D1), keeping a clean sheet in all three matches. The Eagles had won just two of their previous 15 top-flight openers (D4 L9).

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have suffered a season-opening league defeat in just four of the past 27 seasons (W18, D5).
  • They begin their Premier League campaign at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2017, when they lost 3-2 to Burnley.
  • The Blues have earned 38 points from 19 Premier League fixtures since Thomas Tuchel took charge - only Manchester City, with 48 points, have fared better in that time.
  • Christian Pulisic has four goals in four Premier League games against Crystal Palace.
  • Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma could both make their 100th top-flight appearance for the club.
  • Head coach Thomas Tuchel has never lost against Patrick Vieira, with his Paris Saint-Germain side taking 10 points from four matches against Vieira's Nice.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace have kept a clean sheet in each of their past three season-opening league matches, winning twice.
  • The Eagles lost six of their final eight Premier League games last season, collecting the fewest points - six - of any side in that spell.
  • Manager Patrick Vieira did not lose a Premier League fixture against Chelsea as a player (W6, D4).
  • The last manager to win their first Premier League match in charge of Palace was Alan Pardew in January 2015.
  • Christian Benteke could score in five consecutive top-flight appearances for the first time

