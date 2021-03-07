Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

Chelsea host Everton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made an excellent start to life at Chelsea, going unbeaten in his opening 10 games in charge (W7, D3) and face the second Merseyside-based team in the space of four days.

The Blues saw off Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday night after Mason Mount's curling effort was too good for Alisson.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Carlo Ancelotti returns to west London with the Toffees who narrowly neat West Brom, also on Thursday, and are just one point behind the Blues with a game in hand.

Here is the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:



Head-to-Head

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 25 Premier League home games against Everton, winning 14 of those matches.

The Londoners have lost three of their last four top-flight fixtures against the Toffees, as many defeats as in the previous 15 meetings.

Everton are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since the 1978-79 campaign.

Chelsea

The Blues are unbeaten in all 10 of their league and cup games under Thomas Tuchel, winning seven of those matches.

Chelsea have earned 18 Premier League points since Tuchel's first game, a total exceeded only by Manchester City in that period.

The Londoners can keep five consecutive Premier League home clean sheets for the first time since a similar sequence between November 2014 and January 2015.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel could become the first manager in Premier League history to see his side keep a clean sheet in each of his first five home games in charge in the competition.

Edouard Mendy has kept 12 clean sheets in 22 Premier League starts. Of the 210 goalkeepers to have started at least 10 games in the competition, he is the only one to keep a clean sheet in more than half.

Everton

Everton are vying for a 10th Premier League away win of the season, which would be a new club record.

They last won 10 top-flight away matches in a single campaign in 1986-87, when they were crowned champions.

The Merseysiders are unbeaten in nine away league games (W7, D2), their longest such run since a 10-match sequence between December 1984 and May 1985.

The Toffees can keep four consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time in 12 years.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube