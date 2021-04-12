Stat Attack: Chelsea vs FC Porto | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Spain to face FC Porto in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side are one game away from the semi-finals after an important 2-0 win in the first leg last Wednesday. Goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have put the Blues in the driving seat for a last-four spot.

EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the huge Champions League knockout clash:

General

Chelsea boast a formidable record in UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, although this is their first appearance at this stage since 2014.

Porto, meanwhile, have not won a last-eight tie since claiming their second European Cup under former Chelsea manager José Mourinho 17 years ago and suffered a heavy defeat against English opposition on their last quarter-final appearance two seasons ago to make it three eliminations out of three at this stage by Premier League sides.

Previous Meetings

Chelsea have now won six of the sides' nine meetings, all in the UEFA Champions League, although when the teams last met before this tie, in the 2015/16 group stage, each recorded a home victory.

Chelsea

This is Chelsea's 17th venture into the UEFA Champions League and a third in four years. The exception came in 2018/19, when they won the UEFA Europa League under Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea's record against Portuguese clubs is now W11 D1 L2, their most recent fixtures before the first leg those 2015/16 meetings with Porto. They had won eight in a row before that 2-1 defeat at Porto in September 2015; the victory in London was their sixth at home against Portuguese visitors, preserving their perfect record.

Chelsea have never been eliminated from UEFA competition after recording an away first-leg win, winning 13 ties out of 13 including against Atlético in this season's round of 16.

FC Porto

Porto are seeking a first semi-final appearance since 2003/04 when they lifted the trophy under Mourinho. Their only two victories in seven previous quarter-final appearances came in the seasons when they were crowned European champions.

Porto have lost six of their last 13 matches in the UEFA Champions League proper (W6 D1).

Porto's record away to English clubs is W0 D3 L17 F11 A53. They have lost in seven of their last eight trips to England.

Porto's record in two-legged ties with English clubs is W3 L9. They have lost the last six, most recently against Liverpool at this stage two seasons ago, and have not beaten English opposition in a knockout tie since Mourinho's side eliminated Manchester United in the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League round of 16 (2-1 h, 1-1 a).

Porto have won only one of the eight UEFA competition ties in which they lost the home first leg, against Panathinaikos in the 2002/03 UEFA Cup quarter-finals (0-1 h, 2-0 a).

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube