Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Juventus | Champions League

Chelsea host Juventus in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's men are all but through to the knockout stages and will be now setting their eyes on finishing top of Group H.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Bianconeri in the reverse fixture in September and will need a win on Tuesday night in west London to give themselves a chance of finishing top of the group.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here are the all-important statistics, provided by UEFA, ahead of Tuesday's European clash:



Chelsea

The Matchday 2 defeat at Juventus is one of only four in Chelsea's last 24 UEFA Champions League matches (W15 D5).

Chelsea have won only six of their last 12 European matches at Stamford Bridge (D4 L2), although they have triumphed in the last four.

Edouard Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 12 UEFA Champions League matches last season, the most in a campaign by a goalkeeper for an English side in the competition's history. He has added another three from his four appearances this term.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Chelsea have the best defensive record after four matchdays across all eight groups with just one goal conceded – Chiesa's winner in Turin.

The Matchday 2 defeat at Juve made it five games without a win against Serie A sides (D2 L3).

Chelsea's home record against Serie A visitors is W5 D3 L2, although they have managed only one win in their last four matches (D2 L1).

A 4-1 extra-time success against Napoli in the round of 16 second leg in their victorious 2011/12 UEFA Champions League campaign is Chelsea's only win in their last ten games against Italian opponents, home and away (D3 L6).

Juventus

Juve have won seven of their last nine away European games (L2) and their last seven in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Prior to Matchday 2, Juventus last faced English opposition in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage, winning 1-0 at Manchester United before a 2-1 home defeat.

That defeat by United is Juve's sole loss in their last 11 matches against Premier League clubs (W6 D4), with six wins in their last eight. The win at Old Trafford extended their away run without defeat to five matches (W3 D2).

Previous Meetings

Before Matchday 2, the sides had last met in the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League group stage, when Juve took four points off Chelsea to play a crucial role in the London club becoming the first – and so far only – holders to not survive the group stage of the following season's competition.

