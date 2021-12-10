Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Leeds United | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side will not be wanting to come away from this weekend's result having not won their last three matches. Leeds United, on the other hand, will.

A defeat against West Ham and a draw to Zenit St Petersburg have been the outcomes of a below-par few weeks for the Blues who have fallen from first place in the league.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

An injury-hit Leeds side will be keen to continue that trend, and in the process, clinching their first league win at Stamford Bridge in five attempts.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league encounter:

Head-to-Head

Leeds have won one just one of the past 10 meetings in all competitions.

They have lost four consecutive Premier League away fixtures against Chelsea.

Chelsea

Chelsea could draw three Premier League home matches in a row for the first time since 2016.

They are in danger of losing consecutive league fixtures for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.

IMAGO / Russian Look

Defeat would ensure Chelsea lose five home league games in a calendar year for the first time since 1995.

The Blues have had 16 different goalscorers in the Premier League this season - one more than Leeds' total goal tally of 15.

Mason Mount has been directly involved in Chelsea's last four Premier League goals, scoring two and providing two assists.

Leeds United

Leeds have only lost once in seven Premier League matches.

However, they have suffered nine defeats in their past 10 Premier League fixtures in London.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Raphinha has been directly involved in seven of Leeds' 15 league goals this season, scoring six and setting up one.

Since the beginning of last season, Leeds have lost nine of their 12 Premier League games (75%) without Kalvin Phillips, compared to just 11 defeats in 41 (27%) when he plays.

