Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel will be wanting to bag his first piece of silverware on Saturday heading into his first final with Chelsea. This is the first of four finals for the Blues, two actual finals, and they will be keen to start a run of good momentum at Wembley.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the FA Cup final:



Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won all seven previous FA Cup ties against Leicester, two of which went to a replay.

This is the second time Leicester and Chelsea have met in a domestic cup final. The Blues won 3-2 on aggregate in the 1964-65 League Cup final.

Leicester's only cup victory over Chelsea was by 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the 1983-84 League Cup second round second leg. The Foxes had lost the first leg 2-0, and lost the tie on penalties.

Chelsea are winless in six Premier League fixtures against Leicester (D4, L2). Their 2-0 defeat at King Power Stadium in January was Frank Lampard's final league match as manager of the Blues.

Chelsea

Chelsea have reached the FA Cup final for the fourth time in five seasons. They beat Manchester United in 2018 but lost to Arsenal in both 2017 and 2020.

This is Chelsea's 15th FA Cup final and they've won the competition eight times. Only Arsenal and Manchester United can better those two tallies.

Seven of their eight wins in FA Cup finals were by a one-goal margin. The exception was a 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough in 1997.

Those eight FA Cup final victories were under eight different managers.

Thomas Tuchel will become the first German manager to lead his side out for an FA Cup final, with the Blues still yet to concede a goal under him in this season's competition.

Leicester City

The Foxes are the only club among the 24 top-flight champions never to have won the FA Cup.

Leicester have equalled the club record of five consecutive FA Cup victories, set from January to April 1963.

They have only won four of their 15 games at Wembley (D1, L10).

Leicester are appearing in the final of a major cup competition for the first time since 2000, when they beat Tranmere 2-1 at Wembley in the League Cup final.

Brendan Rodgers has won all six of his finals as a manager: the Championship play-off with Swansea City in 2010-11, and three League Cups and two Scottish Cups with Celtic.

