Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

The two meet again, this time in the league, just three days after Leicester's FA Cup triumph at Wembley over the Blues to win the competition for the first time.

It's now back to domestic action and the race for top four - a win for Leicester will see them all but secure qualification for the Champions League next season, and for Chelsea it will keep them just ahead of Liverpool in fifth heading into the final round of fixtures at the weekend.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:



Head-to-Head

Chelsea are winless in six Premier League fixtures against Leicester (D4, L2). Their 2-0 defeat at King Power Stadium in January was Frank Lampard's final league match as manager of the Blues.

Leicester are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since 2000-01.

The Foxes have only won two of their past 29 away league games against Chelsea: 1-0 in December 2018 and 2-0 in September 2000 (D11, L16).

Chelsea

The Blues must win their two remaining league matches to be guaranteed Champions League football next season.

They are looking to avoid three successive defeats in all competitions for the first time since 2006.

Chelsea haven't lost their final home league fixture in any of the previous 18 seasons since a 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa in 2002 (W12, D6).

They have kept 18 clean sheets in 26 games under Thomas Tuchel.

However, the Blues have conceded the opening goal in their past two Premier League matches, having only done so in one of their first 15 top-flight fixtures under Tuchel.

Chelsea have won just two of their seven midweek Premier League games this season, failing to score in four of the other five.

Leicester City

Victory for Leicester on Tuesday would secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

The newly-crowned FA Cup holders have only lost once in their past 13 top-flight away fixtures, winning seven and drawing five.

They have earned 38 points away from home this season, the third best record in the division behind the two Manchester clubs.

However, Leicester haven't won their final away league game in any of the past six seasons, losing the last four in a row.

Leicester are on course to become the first side from outside the established big six to finish in the top five in successive seasons since Everton in 2008 and 2009.

A goal for Kelechi Iheanacho on Tuesday would make him the first player in Premier League history to score on all seven days of the week in the same season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube