Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League
Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel can claim a league double over Brendan Rodgers this term with a win in the capital, to back up their 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium at the end of November last year.
Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league meeting in west London:
Head-to-head
- Chelsea can complete a league double against Leicester for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
- The Foxes have avoided defeat in four of their past six Premier League games at Stamford Bridge (W1, D3, L2).
Chelsea
- Chelsea have won five of 17 league matches this season against teams currently in the top half of the table (D8, L4).
- The Blues dropped points in eight of their past 12 Premier League fixtures at Stamford Bridge (W4, D6, L2).
- They have conceded 10 goals in their last four top-flight home matches, as many as in their previous 13.
- The Londoners are two shy of 100 league goals under Thomas Tuchel.
Leicester City
- Leicester are vying to finish in the top half of the top flight for a fifth consecutive season, which would be a new club record. They did so in four successive campaigns between 1926 and 1930 and likewise from 1996 to 2000.
- Brendan Rodgers' side have conceded 16 Premier League goals from corners this season, the joint-highest total by any team in a season since Opta began recording such data in 2006.
- Rodgers has won only two of his 19 matches as a manager against Chelsea in all competitions (D8, L9), the most recent coming in last year's FA Cup final.
- James Maddison has been directly involved in eight goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances, scoring four and assisting a further four.
