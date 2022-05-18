Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel can claim a league double over Brendan Rodgers this term with a win in the capital, to back up their 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium at the end of November last year.

IMAGO / News Images

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league meeting in west London:

Head-to-head

Chelsea can complete a league double against Leicester for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

The Foxes have avoided defeat in four of their past six Premier League games at Stamford Bridge (W1, D3, L2).

Chelsea

Chelsea have won five of 17 league matches this season against teams currently in the top half of the table (D8, L4).

The Blues dropped points in eight of their past 12 Premier League fixtures at Stamford Bridge (W4, D6, L2).

They have conceded 10 goals in their last four top-flight home matches, as many as in their previous 13.

The Londoners are two shy of 100 league goals under Thomas Tuchel.

Leicester City

Leicester are vying to finish in the top half of the top flight for a fifth consecutive season, which would be a new club record. They did so in four successive campaigns between 1926 and 1930 and likewise from 1996 to 2000.

Brendan Rodgers' side have conceded 16 Premier League goals from corners this season, the joint-highest total by any team in a season since Opta began recording such data in 2006.

Rodgers has won only two of his 19 matches as a manager against Chelsea in all competitions (D8, L9), the most recent coming in last year's FA Cup final.

James Maddison has been directly involved in eight goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances, scoring four and assisting a further four.

