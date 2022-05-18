Skip to main content

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel can claim a league double over Brendan Rodgers this term with a win in the capital, to back up their 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium at the end of November last year. 

imago1008118825h

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league meeting in west London:

Head-to-head

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Chelsea can complete a league double against Leicester for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
  • The Foxes have avoided defeat in four of their past six Premier League games at Stamford Bridge (W1, D3, L2).

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have won five of 17 league matches this season against teams currently in the top half of the table (D8, L4).
  • The Blues dropped points in eight of their past 12 Premier League fixtures at Stamford Bridge (W4, D6, L2).
  • They have conceded 10 goals in their last four top-flight home matches, as many as in their previous 13.
  • The Londoners are two shy of 100 league goals under Thomas Tuchel.

Leicester City

  • Leicester are vying to finish in the top half of the top flight for a fifth consecutive season, which would be a new club record. They did so in four successive campaigns between 1926 and 1930 and likewise from 1996 to 2000.
  • Brendan Rodgers' side have conceded 16 Premier League goals from corners this season, the joint-highest total by any team in a season since Opta began recording such data in 2006.
  • Rodgers has won only two of his 19 matches as a manager against Chelsea in all competitions (D8, L9), the most recent coming in last year's FA Cup final.
  • James Maddison has been directly involved in eight goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances, scoring four and assisting a further four.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011951047h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's 2021/22 Season Following FA Cup Final Defeat

By Jago Hemming18 minutes ago
imago1011990643h
News

Timo Werner Ruled Out of Chelsea Clash Vs Leicester Due to Hamstring Injury

By Jago Hemming18 minutes ago
imago1012059286h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals What He Got Up to After Chelsea's FA Cup Final Defeat

By Jago Hemming48 minutes ago
imago1007476442h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Plans to Reintegrate Callum Hudson-Odoi & Ben Chilwell Into Chelsea Squad

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011778155h
News

Brendan Rodgers Hails 'Top Team' Chelsea Ahead of Stamford Bridge Visit

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1012001023h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Rebuilding Chelsea Squad Ahead of New Season

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010489599h
News

What Kai Havertz Has Done to Follow in Mason Mount's Footsteps at Chelsea

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
Screenshot 2022-05-18 at 17.43.06
News

Chelsea Confirm United States Pre-Season Tour Plans

By Matt Debono3 hours ago