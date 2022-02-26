Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel's side face-off against Jurgen Klopp's men to battle for the first domestic trophy of the season.

Ten points separate the teams in the Premier League, Liverpool in second and Chelsea third, with both league meetings ended in a draw this term.

That can't happen on Sunday and Tuchel will be itching to overcome his Wembley woes to add a third trophy already this season to the cabinet, as well as clinching his first domestic trophy in England.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Sunday's final in the capital:

Head-to-Head

This is the eighth time Chelsea and Liverpool have been paired together in the League Cup and for the second time in the final. On 27 February 2005, exactly 17 years to the date of this match, Chelsea beat Liverpool 3-2 after extra time in the final in Cardiff.

Liverpool have been victorious in only one of their last five League Cup ties against Chelsea.

The most recent match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium was the 2012 FA Cup final which Chelsea won 2-1.

Chelsea and Liverpool have met 189 times in all competitions. The Blues won 65, the Reds 80 and there were 44 draws.

Chelsea

Chelsea can win the League Cup for the sixth time, after 1965, 1998, 2005, 2007 and 2015. Only Manchester City and Liverpool (eight each) have won more League Cups.

The Blues can become the first team to beat a top-flight side in every round of a League Cup-winning campaign. They have knocked out Aston Villa, Southampton, Brentford and Tottenham.

Chelsea have not trailed for a single minute in each of their last seven EFL Cup matches, including in all five this season. The last time the Blues fell behind in a League Cup game was in a 2-1 home loss to Manchester United in the 2019-20 fifth round.

The only two players to start all five Chelsea matches in this season's Carabao Cup are Malang Sarr and Kepa Arrizabalaga. Mason Mount played in all five of those fixtures.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won the League Cup eight times, most recently in 2011-12 (on penalties against Cardiff City). The Reds are joint-first alongside Manchester City in the all-time list for most League Cup trophies with eight.

The Reds will make a record-extending 13th appearance in a League Cup final. Their most recent League Cup final was a shootout defeat against Manchester City at Wembley on 28 February 2016 (1-1 after extra time).

Four of Liverpool's last five League Cup finals went into extra time, with the only exception in this run their 2-0 win after 90 minutes against Manchester United in the 2002-03 final in Cardiff.

Liverpool were the losing team in each of their last five fixtures at Wembley when it was a neutral venue (including in all three under Jurgen Klopp).

