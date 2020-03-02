Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea await Liverpool in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Both sides are looking to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition, with Lampard on the hunt for his first silverware as Blues boSS.

Whilst the treble is still on for Premier League leaders Liverpool, and Klopp will be eyeing this as a perfect opportunity to bounce back from their shock 3-0 defeat to Watford at the weekend.

N'Golo Kante's second-half goal in the meeting back in September wasn't enough for the Blues to claim a point against Liverpool after Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino's goals in the first-half. . Getty Images

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Tuesday's meeting in west London:

----------

Head-to-Head

This is the first FA Cup meeting between the clubs since the 2012 final, which Chelsea won 2-1.

Chelsea have beaten the Reds in five of the past seven FA Cup encounters.

This is their third meeting this season. Liverpool won 2-1 in the league at Stamford Bridge in September, a month after they lifted the Uefa Super Cup on penalties in Istanbul.

----------

Chelsea

Chelsea have won the FA Cup six times this century, the joint-most with Arsenal.

This is the fifth straight season they have reached the FA Cup fifth round.

The Blues have lost only one of their past 12 FA Cup ties [W8, D3].

----------

----------

They have been beaten in just one of 12 home FA Cup fixtures [W10, D1].

Chelsea have kept clean sheets in five of their past six FA Cup ties at Stamford Bridge.

----------

Liverpool

Liverpool have lost two of their last three matches in all competitions.

The Reds have led for only 34 minutes in four matches since returning from their winter break.

They have reached the quarter-finals only twice since they last won the FA Cup since 2006.

Liverpool have won just one of their past six FA Cup away matches [D2, L3].

They have scored in their past 15 away FA Cup games since a 1-0 loss at Manchester United in 2011.

*Statistics via Opta.

----------

----------

