Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in their first game of 2022.

Thomas Tuchel's side welcome the Reds to the capital hoping to kick the New Year off with all three points, looking to end a run of two straight draws at home in the league.

Liverpool lost last time out on the road as Mohamed Salah was punished for his missed penalty against Leicester City when Ademola Lookman's second half goal sealed the victory for the Foxes.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League encounter:



Head-to-Head

Liverpool are vying to win a third consecutive Premier League game away to Chelsea. The only team to have previously done so are Blackburn, between 1993-94 and 1995-96.

None of the previous 38 meetings in all competitions have ended goalless, with the last 0-0 coming at Stamford Bridge in February 2008.

Chelsea

Chelsea have dropped 11 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, one more than they did in total in 2020-21.

They kept clean sheets in seven of their opening 10 league fixtures this season but have recorded just two shut-outs in their subsequent 10 matches.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Blues have not won their opening league game of the calendar year since beating Crystal Palace in 2016 (D3, L2).

Thomas Tuchel has lost nine of his 16 matches as a manager against Jurgen Klopp (W3, D4), though he is unbeaten in the last three.

Mason Mount has been involved in 12 top-flight goals this season, scoring seven and assisting five. It's the highest figure by any English player and equals his best total in a Premier League campaign, set in 2019-20.

Romelu Lukaku has failed to score in eight consecutive league appearances against Liverpool since netting for Everton in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in October 2015.

Liverpool

Liverpool failed to score for the first time in 29 Premier League games when they were beaten 1-0 by Leicester.

The Merseysiders are in danger of back-to-back league defeats for the first time since March 2021, when they lost home fixtures against Chelsea and Fulham in the space of four days.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds are winless in their three Premier League games in London this season (D2, L1), letting in eight goals - as many as they conceded in their previous 12 visits to the capital.

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 13 goals in his past 13 league matches in London, scoring eight and assisting five.

Salah has failed to score in all four of his Premier League appearances for Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, though both of his league goals for Chelsea came at the stadium.

Fabinho is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance.

