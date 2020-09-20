Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in their first home game of the season.

Frank Lampard's side will be looking to claim back-to-back wins after their 3-1 win against Brighton on Monday night on the south coast, which saw Reece James score a 'Goal of the Season' contender.

Meanwhile Liverpool will also be looking to keep their 100 per cent record after they came out 4-3 winners against Leeds United in an entertaining affair at Anfield.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league clash:

----------

Head-to-Head

Liverpool can equal their longest winning streak against Chelsea in the Premier League - four matches, set between November 2010 and May 2012.

The Reds have won six of their past 12 league games at Stamford Bridge (D3, L3), including three of five under Jürgen Klopp.

Chelsea won 2-0 at home in the most recent fixture between the sides, an FA Cup fifth-round tie in March.

----------

Chelsea

They have lost their opening home match in only two of 28 Premier League seasons: 2-1 against Blackburn in 1993 and 3-2 versus Burnley in 2017.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their past 13 home league games against the reigning champions (W7, D6).

The Blues ended last season with six consecutive home league victories and could win seven in a row at Stamford Bridge for the first time since December 2017.

However, they lost eight home fixtures in all competitions last season, their most since 1985-86.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has failed to stop nine of the last 13 shots on target he has faced in the division.

---------

Liverpool

Liverpool can win their opening two league fixtures in three consecutive top-flight seasons for the first time.

Since securing the league title in June, Liverpool have conceded 15 goals in eight games in the division. The previous 15 league goals they conceded came across a 23-match spell.

The Reds set a club record of 14 top-flight away wins last season.

Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold both scored home and away against Chelsea in last season's Premier League; the last Liverpool player to score in three consecutive league matches in this fixture was Ian Rush between December 1989 and October 1990.

Sadio Mane has failed to score in all five Liverpool appearances at Stamford Bridge in all competitions.

----------

Who will take all three points on Sunday afternoon - Chelsea or Liverpool? Let us know your predictions below!

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube