Stat Attack: Chelsea vs LOSC Lille | Champions League

Chelsea host LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side play the first leg at home before travelling to France for the reverse tie next month on March 16.

The Champions League holders will be looking to extend their winning run to six games in all competitions on Tuesday, putting one foot into the quarter finals as a result.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the European showdown in west London:

Previous Meetings

Chelsea beat LOSC 2-1 away and at home in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage, those six points helping the Blues finish second in Group H on 11 with LOSC eliminated in fourth on one point.

Chelsea

A 1-0 defeat at Juventus on Matchday 2 this season is one of only four in Chelsea's last 26 UEFA ChampionsLeague matches (W16 D6).

Chelsea have won seven of their last 13 European matches at Stamford Bridge (D4 L2), including the last five, all with clean sheets.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Edouard Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 12 UEFA Champions League matches last season, the most in a campaign by a goalkeeper for an English side in the competition's history. He has added another four from his five appearances this term.

Chelsea's record in the round of 16 is W9 L6. Last season's defeat of Atlético ended a run of four successive losses at this stage.

The Blues have won only one of their four two-legged ties against French clubs.

Chelsea have won their last four games against French clubs.

LOSC Lille

LOSC have managed only five victories in their 22 away games in the UEFA Champions League proper (L13) and had suffered four successive away defeats before victory in Spain against Sevilla this season; they have been beaten in nine of their last 15 away European matches (W4 D2).

IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

LOSC's record in two-legged knockout ties against English clubs is W1 L2, the most recent contest against Liverpool in the 2009/10 UEFA Europa League round of 16 (1-0 h, 0-3 a).

The defeat at Chelsea in December 2019 was LOSC's fourth in a row in England. The first-leg victory against Liverpool in 2010 is their only win in eight games against Premier League opposition, home and away (D1 L6).

