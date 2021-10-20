Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League

Chelsea welcome Malmo to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in matchday three of Group H in the Champions League.

The current holders have won one and lost the other in their opening two games of the group stages as they look to retain their European crown.

Thomas Tuchel's side sit second in the group on three points, while Malmo are yet to pick up a point.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here are the all-important statistics, provided by UEFA, ahead of Wednesday's European clash:

Chelsea

The Matchday 2 defeat at Juventus was only Chelsea's fourth in their last 22 UEFA Champions League matches (W13 D5).

Chelsea have won only five of their last 11 European matches at Stamford Bridge (D4 L2), but those include the last three.

Edouard Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 12 UEFA Champions League matches last season, the most in a campaign by a goalkeeper for an English side in the competition's history. He added another on Matchday 1 this term.

Chelsea have played only four other matches against Swedish opposition aside from their 2019 contests against Malmö.

Malmo

Despite losing at Ludogrets in this season's play-off second leg and at Zenit on Matchday 2, Malmö have been beaten in only three of their last nine away European games (W3 D3).

Malmö have played seven matches against clubs representing England, the most famous meeting their first, a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the 1978/79 European Cup final in Munich.

The Swedish side have lost all three games away to English clubs, conceding eight goals while failing to score themselves.

Previous Meetings

The sides' only past tie came in the round of 32 of Chelsea's victorious UEFA Europa League campaign in 2018/19, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud both scoring in each leg for the Blues.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube