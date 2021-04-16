NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday evening at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel is eyeing his first piece of silverware at Blues head coach since taking over in January. Meanwhile, City will be hoping to continue their chances of winning the quadruple this season.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the FA Cup semi-final clash:

Head-to-Head

  • This will be our fifth meeting at Wembley in all competitions. Chelsea's only success was the 5-4 Full Members’ Cup win in 1986.
  • Man City have won six of the past nine meetings in all competitions, including this season’s Premier League game at the Bridge in January.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have reached the FA Cup semi-final for the 11th time in 20 seasons, more than any other club in that period.
  • Chelsea are seeking to reach the FA Cup final for the fourth time in the last five seasons, and the 15th overall. Only Arsenal (21) and Man Utd (20) have reached the final more often than the Blues.
Chelsea will be hoping to go one step further this season in the FA Cup after losing to Arsenal in the final last August.

  • The Blues have won eight of their previous nine FA Cup semi-finals played at Wembley, against Kerry Dixon’s Luton Town in 1994, Newcastle in 2000, Arsenal in 2009, Aston Villa in 2010, Tottenham twice, in 2012 and 2017, Southampton in 2018, and Man Utd last year. Our only defeat came in 2013 against Manchester City.
  • Of the four semi-finalists, only Southampton with none have conceded fewer goals in the competition than Chelsea (one).
  • No player has scored more goals in this season’s FA Cup (excluding qualifiers) than Tammy Abraham (four).

Manchester City

  • City have reached the last four of the FA Cup for a third successive season. They have won nine of their past 11 semi-finals in the competition, with their two defeats in that time both coming against Arsenal, in 2017 and 2020.
  • Pep Guardiola’s side have won their last 17 games they have played away from the Etihad in a run stretching back before Christmas. Jude Bellingham’s strike for Dortmund on Wednesday is the only goal City have conceded in the last seven of those matches.
  • Since May 2013, City have lost seven FA Cup matches, three of which were at the hands of Wigan. The other four defeats were to Arsenal twice, Middlesbrough and Chelsea.
  • City have only conceded two goals in this season’s FA Cup.
  • Kevin de Bruyne has been involved in nine goals in his past eight FA Cup appearances, scoring four and assisting five.

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Emirates FA Cup

