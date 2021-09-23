Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel is yet to lose to Pep Guardiola as Chelsea boss, winning all three of their encounters since the turn of the year; one victory in the Premier League, one in the FA Cup along with the Champions League triumph.

Guardiola's side are coming for revenge on Saturday as they look to end Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea could record four consecutive victories against Manchester City in all competitions for the first time since an eight-match sequence between 2005 and 2009.

EFE/Carlos Garcia/Sipa USA

City are vying to win back-to-back games at Stamford Bridge in the top flight, a feat they last achieved in 1955.

None of the past 12 league encounters have been drawn, with Chelsea winning five to City's seven.

Chelsea

Chelsea have conceded one league goal this season, their lowest total at this stage since 2010, when - coincidentally - they lost their sixth match 1-0 to Manchester City.

They have kept 15 clean sheets in 24 Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel, more than any other side since the German took charge.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The Blues are unbeaten in 91 top-flight home matches in which they led at half-time since a 5-3 loss against Arsenal in 2011 (W75, D16).

Romelu Lukaku is the only Chelsea player to net more than one top-flight goal this season, with the Londoners boasting a league-high 10 different scorers (excluding own goals).

Lukaku has five goals in 16 league and cup appearances versus Manchester City, but has failed to score in his last four games against them (all with Manchester United).

Manchester City

Manchester City are in danger of failing to score in back-to-back league matches for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

City have failed to net in two of their five Premier League games this season - they last drew a blank in at least three of their opening six matches in 2006 under Stuart Pearce.

Defeat would leave City with their lowest points tally at this stage since 2013, when they earned 10 from their opening six fixtures but nonetheless eventually won the title.

Guardiola has suffered eight defeats versus Chelsea in his managerial career, more than against any other side, including four losses at Stamford Bridge.

Kevin de Bruyne has scored in each of his last three top-flight appearances against Chelsea - the only player to net in four consecutive Premier League games against a club they previously played for is Craig Bellamy (versus Newcastle between 2007 and 2011).

