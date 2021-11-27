Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League leaders are 12 points ahead of the Red Devils ahead of the clash in the capital as they look to extend their unbeaten run to ten games in all competitions.

For United, they will be keen to end Michael Carrick's interim reign with a win before Ralf Rangnick, who is expected to be appointed next week, puts pen to paper.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Sunday's league encounter:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea haven't beaten Manchester United in the past seven Premier League meetings (D4, L3).

The Blues have also failed to score in their last four league games against the Red Devils.

IMAGO / Action Plus

However, Chelsea remain the only team to have won more Premier League matches against United than they have lost, with 18 victories and 17 defeats.

Chelsea

League leaders Chelsea have lost just one of their 12 Premier League fixtures this season.

They have conceded just four goals in 12 league games this season. Another clean sheet would ensure they equal their own record of fewest goals conceded after 13 top-flight matches.

Thomas Tuchel's side have scored 17 goals in their six home league matches this campaign.

IMAGO / News Images

However, the Blues could lose a fifth home league game in a calendar year for the first time since 1995.

Reece James has four goals and four assists from seven Premier League starts so far this season - he has scored or assisted in each of Chelsea's last four league matches.

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost five of their past seven Premier League games (W1, D1) - no team has amassed fewer points in that time.

They have conceded 17 goals in those seven matches, more than any other side.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Red Devils could equal their club record of three successive Premier League defeats.

Michael Carrick will become the first Englishman to manage a league game for United since Ron Atkinson in 1986.

Cristiano Ronaldo's next goal will be his 800th for club and country.

Ronaldo has failed to score in his 10 league appearances against Chelsea - they are the side he has faced the most without scoring against in the top flight.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube